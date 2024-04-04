https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/bidens-record-fundraising-falls-short-against-trumps-hold-on-six-swing-states-1117723255.html

Biden's Record Fundraising Falls Short Against Trump's Hold on Six Swing States

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a variety of political topics including Trump leading in swing states.

The show begins with host Andrew Langer delving into the political landscape, examining RFK Jr.'s assertion that President Biden poses a threat to democracy, alongside Donald Trump's leading position in several pivotal swing states.Later, editorial cartoonist Scott Stantis, explores the growing trend of discontent among voters, leading to an increase in protest votes during primary elections.The second hour starts with host of the Backstory Rachel Blevins sharing her perspective on a recent Israeli military strike that targeted a convoy of the World Central Kitchen and the latest out of Gaza.The show closes with Former CIA Officer John Kiriakou discussing the latest accusations against Russia of being linked to Havana Syndrome. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

