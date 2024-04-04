International
The Final Countdown
Hosted by international journalist, Angie Wong, along with author and cartoonist, Ted Rall - The Final Countdown promises a fast-paced discussion of all the biggest stories of the day. Join us to countdown to the top stories that impact the global community M-F from 10am to noon!
Biden's Record Fundraising Falls Short Against Trump's Hold on Six Swing States
Biden's Record Fundraising Falls Short Against Trump's Hold on Six Swing States
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a variety of political topics including Trump leading in swing states.
Biden's Record Fundraising Falls Short Against Trump's Hold on Six Swing States
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a variety of political topics including Trump leading in swing states.
The show begins with host Andrew Langer delving into the political landscape, examining RFK Jr.'s assertion that President Biden poses a threat to democracy, alongside Donald Trump's leading position in several pivotal swing states.Later, editorial cartoonist Scott Stantis, explores the growing trend of discontent among voters, leading to an increase in protest votes during primary elections.The second hour starts with host of the Backstory Rachel Blevins sharing her perspective on a recent Israeli military strike that targeted a convoy of the World Central Kitchen and the latest out of Gaza.The show closes with Former CIA Officer John Kiriakou discussing the latest accusations against Russia of being linked to Havana Syndrome. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
joe biden, donald trump, 2024 us presidential election, primaries, world central kitchen targeted in gaza strip, havana syndrome
joe biden, donald trump, 2024 us presidential election, primaries, world central kitchen targeted in gaza strip, havana syndrome

Biden's Record Fundraising Falls Short Against Trump's Hold on Six Swing States

04:01 GMT 04.04.2024
The Final Countdown
Biden's Record Fundraising Falls Short Against Trump's Hold on Six Swing States
Angie Wong
Ted Rall
On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss a variety of political topics including Trump leading in swing states.
The show begins with host Andrew Langer delving into the political landscape, examining RFK Jr.'s assertion that President Biden poses a threat to democracy, alongside Donald Trump's leading position in several pivotal swing states.
Later, editorial cartoonist Scott Stantis, explores the growing trend of discontent among voters, leading to an increase in protest votes during primary elections.
The second hour starts with host of the Backstory Rachel Blevins sharing her perspective on a recent Israeli military strike that targeted a convoy of the World Central Kitchen and the latest out of Gaza.
The show closes with Former CIA Officer John Kiriakou discussing the latest accusations against Russia of being linked to Havana Syndrome.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Newsfeed
