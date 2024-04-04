https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/botswana-threatens-to-send-20000-elephants-to-germany-in-trophy-hunting-spat-1117732055.html
Botswana Threatens to Send 20,000 Elephants to Germany in Trophy Hunting Spat
Botswana Threatens to Send 20,000 Elephants to Germany in Trophy Hunting Spat
Sputnik International
Botswana is suffering from elephant overpopulation as herds of these animals have wreaked havoc on locals, causing loss of life and property.
2024-04-04T10:01+0000
2024-04-04T10:01+0000
2024-04-04T19:03+0000
beyond politics
mokgweetsi masisi
botswana
germany
berlin
european union (eu)
bild
south africa
elephants
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101434/19/1014341942_0:66:1301:797_1920x0_80_0_0_faf398f3bc646bbdef2bb1ce6b62d9c5.jpg
Botswana has threatened to send 20,00 elephants to Germany after Environment Minister Steffi Lemke from Green Party floated a ban on the import of hunting trophies. Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi criticized Berlin's proposed restrictions, saying they would impoverish Botswanans — pointing out that the southern African country is overrun with the tuskers.Botswana is a home to a third of worldwide elephant population with 130,000 specimens counted and 6,000 added every year.Masisi argued that conservation efforts would only worsen the situation, and authorities viewed hunting as a way to control the booming elephant population.Apart from hunting the only other way is 'deportation'. Botswana has already given away 8,000 elephants to Angola and Mozambique still has to take in its contingent. "And we would like to make such an offer to the Federal Republic of Germany. We don't take no for an answer," Masisi said. The president said he was looking forward to sending the pachyderms to Berlin, adding that he was "dead serious" about the gift.In 2014, the then-president of Botswana, Ian Kharma, banned trophy hunting of elephants. But President Mokgweetsi Masisi rescinded the ban in 2019 under pressure from local communities. The Botswanan government now allocates annual trophy-hunting quotas.Germany’s Environment Ministry spokeswoman told media outlets that Botswana had yet to inform Berlin of the issue. She added that “in light of the alarming loss of biological diversity,” Germany is saddled with ensuring that the “import of hunting trophies is sustainable and legal.”A 2021 report by the Humane Society International revealed that Germany is the EU’s top importer of elephant hunt trophies.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20221218/zimbabwe-farmers-use-chili-bombs-to-deter-elephants-1105569456.html
botswana
germany
berlin
south africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Chimauchem Nwosu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg
Chimauchem Nwosu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101434/19/1014341942_74:0:1225:863_1920x0_80_0_0_dbcd3aa84aa31e042717b56848903234.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Chimauchem Nwosu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg
african elephants, elephants in botswana, trophy hunting in botswana, elephant conservation in botswana, elephant population in botswana.
african elephants, elephants in botswana, trophy hunting in botswana, elephant conservation in botswana, elephant population in botswana.
Botswana Threatens to Send 20,000 Elephants to Germany in Trophy Hunting Spat
10:01 GMT 04.04.2024 (Updated: 19:03 GMT 04.04.2024)
Botswana is suffering from elephant overpopulation as herds of these animals have wreaked havoc on locals, causing loss of life and property.
Botswana has threatened to send 20,00 elephants to Germany after Environment Minister Steffi Lemke from Green Party floated a ban on the import of hunting trophies.
Botswana's President Mokgweetsi Masisi criticized Berlin's proposed restrictions, saying they would impoverish Botswanans — pointing out that the southern African country is overrun with the tuskers.
“It is very easy to sit in Berlin and have an opinion about our affairs in Botswana. We are paying the price for preserving these animals for the world – and even for Lemke’s party,” he told German tabloid Bild, adding that people in his country are trampled to death by elephants, crops are destroyed and villages are devastated.
Botswana is a home to a third of worldwide elephant population with 130,000 specimens counted and 6,000 added every year.
Masisi argued that conservation efforts would only worsen the situation, and authorities viewed hunting as a way to control the booming elephant population.
Apart from hunting the only other way is 'deportation'. Botswana has already given away 8,000 elephants to Angola and Mozambique still has to take in its contingent.
"And we would like to make such an offer to the Federal Republic of Germany. We don't take no for an answer," Masisi said.
The president said he was looking forward to sending the pachyderms to Berlin, adding that he was "dead serious" about the gift.
18 December 2022, 16:16 GMT
In 2014, the then-president of Botswana, Ian Kharma, banned trophy hunting of elephants. But President Mokgweetsi Masisi rescinded the ban in 2019 under pressure from local communities. The Botswanan government now allocates annual trophy-hunting quotas.
Germany’s Environment Ministry spokeswoman told media outlets that Botswana had yet to inform Berlin of the issue. She added that “in light of the alarming loss of biological diversity,” Germany is saddled with ensuring that the “import of hunting trophies is sustainable and legal.”
A 2021 report by the Humane Society International revealed that Germany is the EU’s top importer of elephant hunt trophies.