https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/deadly-taiwan-earthquake-syrias-role-since-october-7--oil-production-rises-1117725648.html

Deadly Taiwan Earthquake, Syria's Role Since October 7, Oil Production Rises

Deadly Taiwan Earthquake, Syria's Role Since October 7, Oil Production Rises

Sputnik International

The Democratic “uncommitted” vote grows to more than half a million as 2016’s presidential loser tells dissatisfied Dem voters to “get over it.”

2024-04-04T04:03+0000

2024-04-04T04:03+0000

2024-04-04T10:34+0000

political misfits

syria

climate change

oil

gaza strip

china

primary

hillary clinton

radio

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/03/1117725773_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_92b2e174338fb8b88777716424cff817.png

Deadly Taiwan Earthquake, Syria's Role Since Oct. 7, Oil Production Rises Sputnik International The Democratic “uncommitted” vote grows to more than half a million as 2016’s presidential loser tells dissatisfied Dem voters to “get over it.”

Labor attorney, human rights activist, and author Daniel Kovalik joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss whether the Israeli strikes on food relief organization World Central Kitchen could have been deliberate, the increasing pressure on President Joe Biden to push Israel to cease the violence in Gaza, former President Donald Trump shocking Israeli journalists by admitting Tel Aviv is losing public support, Ukraine lowering the draft age and what that means for Kiev's fighting force, and NATO leaders attempting to take control over Ukraine aid from Washington.Syrian-American journalist with The Grayzone Hekmat Aboukhater discusses Washington’s current position on Syria after more than a decade of civil war, whether a second Trump administration would have a different Syria policy from a second Biden administration, and what control Syria has in responding to acts of war committed on its territory.Cohost of the Critical Hour on Radio Sputnik Dr. Wilmer Leon discusses former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s condescending advice to voters dissatisfied with their 2024 choices, what to make of the protest votes in the 2024 presidential primaries against Biden and Trump, and the Biden administration attempting to pressure China into slowing down its development of green technology.Writer and environmental organizer Tina Landis discusses whether Joe Biden can really be called the “climate justice president’ given his expansion of fossil fuel drilling and general record on climate issues and how global fossil-fuel producers are on track to compromise Paris accords.The Misfits also discuss a new report on Israel’s use of artificial intelligence to choose bombing targets, and a suggestion on renaming Dulles Airport.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

syria

gaza strip

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

israeli strike on world central kintchen workers in gaza, how potential trump presidency may affect syria, 2024 us presidential election, primaries, joe biden, donald trump