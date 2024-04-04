https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/from-founding-to-expansion-reflecting-on-75-years-of-nato-1117736866.html
From Founding to Expansion: Reflecting on 75 Years of NATO
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) celebrates its 75th anniversary this year. Founded in 1949, NATO's expansion has come in waves, creeping toward Russia's borders.
NATO has expanded many times in its history. Before the collapse of the USSR, there were three waves of expansion – in 1952 (Greece and Turkiye), in 1955 (West Germany, since 1991 – the united Federal Republic of Germany), in 1982 (Spain). After 1991, the number of members of the military-political bloc increased dramatically – from 16 to 30. The most recent expansion of the alliance took place in 2023 and 2024, when Finland and Sweden joined NATO.Take a look at Sputnik's infographic to see how NATO has expanded and which major military operations it has participated in:
NATO has expanded many times in its history. Before the collapse of the USSR, there were three waves of expansion – in 1952 (Greece and Turkiye), in 1955 (West Germany, since 1991 – the united Federal Republic of Germany), in 1982 (Spain). After 1991, the number of members of the military-political bloc increased dramatically – from 16 to 30. The most recent expansion of the alliance took place in 2023 and 2024, when Finland and Sweden joined NATO.
Take a look at Sputnik's infographic to see how NATO has expanded and which major military operations it has participated in: