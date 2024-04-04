https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/houthis-say-37-killed-30-wounded-in-3-months-of-us-and-uk-strikes-on-yemen-1117749335.html

Houthis Say 37 Killed, 30 Wounded in 3 Months of US and UK Strikes on Yemen

As many as 37 people have been killed and another 30 have been wounded in three months of strikes by the United States and the United Kingdom on Yemen, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, the leader of the Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, has said.

"American and British aggressors have carried out 424 airstrikes and shelling from the sea in three months. As a result of the American-British aggression, 37 people have been killed and 30 have been wounded," the Houthi leader said in a televised appearance on the Al Masirah broadcaster. He added that the US and the UK have demonstrated their "inability to prevent or limit operations, and the Yemeni armed forces have achieved very important results." The Houthi leader further said Yemen's armed forces have carried out 34 operations against the US, the UK and Israel in one month alone, having fired 125 ballistic and cruise missiles and drones, and the total number of ships attacked in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden has amounted to 90 since the beginning of Houthi operations in support of Palestinians in Gaza. Al-Houthi said last week the movement had attacked 86 ships affiliated with Israel, the US and the UK since last November in support of the Palestinians. The Houthis vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the besieged Gaza Strip. This in turn led the US, the UK and the European Union to announce a multinational operation to secure navigation in the Red Sea. US and UK forces have launched numerous strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade their ability to target commercial vessels.

