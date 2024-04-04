https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/iran-accuses-israel-of-bombing-consulate-trump-gains-momentum-in-legal-battle-1117725258.html

Iran Accuses Israel of Bombing Consulate; Trump Gains Momentum in Legal Battle

Sputnik International

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discuss a wide array of topics, including the RFK Jr. campaign.

The show opens with veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier sharing his perspective on the Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria during the first hour of the show.Then, senior columnist and editor for Black Agenda Report Margaret Kimberly discussed Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s candidacy for the 2024 presidency and his recent interview with CNN during the second hour of the show.Later, independent journalist Daniel Lazare discussed the extension of the gag order against former US President Donald Trump, along with a range of other domestic topics during the third hour of the show.The show closes with former director at the National Transportation Safety Board Jamie Finch speaking about Boeing's legal issues and the potential criminal investigation into their 737 Max-9 problems during the third hour of the show.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

