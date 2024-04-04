https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/italian-island-overcrowded-with-goats-offers-animals-for-adoption-1117734356.html

Italian Island Overcrowded with Goats Offers Animals for Adoption

Twenty years ago, a goat breeder's dream on Italy's remote island of Alicudi was left unfulfilled. The animals were abandoned to fend for themselves, and their population has now exceeded that of the island's people by six times.

The mayor of Italy’s secluded Alicudi island, overcrowded with wild goats, has offered to give the animals up for adoption.Riccardo Gullo proposed the novel idea after a new census of the animals showed that they outnumbered the island’s year-round population of 100 six-fold.Once a tourist attraction and dexterous navigators of Alicudi cliffs, the wild goat population in Alicudi has soared in recent years. They leave their natural habitat to stray into people’s homes, causing environmental and economic damage.Demands for a solution to the troublesome goats prompted the “Adopt a Goat” initiative as an alternative to killing the Alicudian wild goats.Under the initiative, prospective adopters have until April 10 to file a request. Gullo said he had receiving phone calls from interested persons including a farmer who produces ricotta cheese — a delicacy made from goat's, sheep's or cow's milk.Paolo Lo Cascio, a former councillor, first warned of the menace of the growing goat population in 2008.The goats were brought to the remote island two decades ago by a farmer who intended to breed the animals there. But the breeder’s business plan fell through, and he set the goats free to fend for themselves.

