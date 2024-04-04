International
LIVE: Lavrov Speaks at Round Table With Ambassadors Dedicated to Ukraine Crisis
Russia
Lavrov Speaks at Round Table With Ambassadors Dedicated to Ukraine Crisis
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the round table with ambassadors of over 70 countries dedicated to the Ukrainian crisis in Moscow.
russia
sergey lavrov
ukraine
moscow
russia
Sputnik is live from Moscow as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at a round table with ambassadors of over 70 countries dedicated to the Ukraine conflict.The topic is “The Ukrainian crisis: legal and human rights dimensions.”In late March, Lavrov said that he would hold a meeting with ambassadors of countries of the global majority in April and voice Moscow's position on the current situation in Ukraine.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
ukraine
moscow
russia
News
Lavrov Speaks at Round Table With Ambassadors Dedicated to Ukraine Crisis
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, ukrainian crisis, round table with ambassadors
Lavrov Speaks at Round Table With Ambassadors Dedicated to Ukraine Crisis

08:24 GMT 04.04.2024
The meeting is the fourth dedicated to the Ukraine conflict conducted in such a format at the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry.
Sputnik is live from Moscow as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at a round table with ambassadors of over 70 countries dedicated to the Ukraine conflict.
The topic is “The Ukrainian crisis: legal and human rights dimensions.”
In late March, Lavrov said that he would hold a meeting with ambassadors of countries of the global majority in April and voice Moscow's position on the current situation in Ukraine.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
