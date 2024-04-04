https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/lavrov-speaks-at-round-table-with-ambassadors-dedicated-to-ukraine-crisis-1117729811.html
Lavrov Speaks at Round Table With Ambassadors Dedicated to Ukraine Crisis
Lavrov Speaks at Round Table With Ambassadors Dedicated to Ukraine Crisis
Sputnik International
Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the round table with ambassadors of over 70 countries dedicated to the Ukrainian crisis in Moscow.
2024-04-04T08:24+0000
2024-04-04T08:24+0000
2024-04-04T08:24+0000
russia
sergey lavrov
ukraine
moscow
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/06/1116616377_0:0:3058:1720_1920x0_80_0_0_a7c3f9f1935d14b6b390052b1ab6812a.jpg
Sputnik is live from Moscow as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at a round table with ambassadors of over 70 countries dedicated to the Ukraine conflict.The topic is “The Ukrainian crisis: legal and human rights dimensions.”In late March, Lavrov said that he would hold a meeting with ambassadors of countries of the global majority in April and voice Moscow's position on the current situation in Ukraine.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!
ukraine
moscow
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/06/1116616377_82:0:2813:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_58af6e68ba639d6961d25a5f93ae48f9.jpg
Lavrov Speaks at Round Table With Ambassadors Dedicated to Ukraine Crisis
Sputnik International
Lavrov Speaks at Round Table With Ambassadors Dedicated to Ukraine Crisis
2024-04-04T08:24+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, ukrainian crisis, round table with ambassadors
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, ukrainian crisis, round table with ambassadors
Lavrov Speaks at Round Table With Ambassadors Dedicated to Ukraine Crisis
The meeting is the fourth dedicated to the Ukraine conflict conducted in such a format at the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry.
Sputnik is live from Moscow as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at a round table with ambassadors of over 70 countries dedicated to the Ukraine conflict.
The topic is “The Ukrainian crisis: legal and human rights dimensions.”
In late March, Lavrov said that he would hold a meeting with ambassadors of countries of the global majority in April and voice Moscow's position on the current situation in Ukraine.
Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!