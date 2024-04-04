https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/lavrov-speaks-at-round-table-with-ambassadors-dedicated-to-ukraine-crisis-1117729811.html

Lavrov Speaks at Round Table With Ambassadors Dedicated to Ukraine Crisis

Sputnik goes live as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at the round table with ambassadors of over 70 countries dedicated to the Ukrainian crisis in Moscow.

Sputnik is live from Moscow as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at a round table with ambassadors of over 70 countries dedicated to the Ukraine conflict.The topic is “The Ukrainian crisis: legal and human rights dimensions.”In late March, Lavrov said that he would hold a meeting with ambassadors of countries of the global majority in April and voice Moscow's position on the current situation in Ukraine.Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more!

