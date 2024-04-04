https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/macrons-words-on-possible-sending-of-troops-to-ukraine-unacceptable---russias-deputy-fm-grushko-1117727724.html
Macron's Words on Possible Sending of Troops to Ukraine 'Unacceptable' - Russia's Deputy FM Grushko
Statements of French President Emmanuel Macron about a possible sending of French troops to Ukraine are unacceptable, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Statements of French President Emmanuel Macron about a possible sending of French troops to Ukraine are unacceptable, especially in times of the heated military and political situation in Europe, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko has said in an interview with Sputnik.
"The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly commented on recent remarks by the French president about a possible sending of military personnel of the alliance's member states to the hostilities zone. Again, these ideas have been immediately disavowed by the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Washington and the majority of other capitals of the bloc's states. Nevertheless, these statements show the readiness to follow the path of escalation at a time when the West itself is suffering a strategic defeat 'on the ground.' Such 'claims,' no matter what foreign or domestic political goals they pursue, are unacceptable for responsible politicians, especially in times of the already heated military and political situation in Europe," Grushko has said.
He added that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg "has repeatedly said that the alliance is not at war with Russia and is not a party to the conflict in Ukraine."
In late February, following a Paris-hosted conference on Ukraine, Macron said that Western leaders had discussed the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine and, although no consensus had been reached in this regard, nothing could be ruled out.
Following Macron's statement, other EU countries rushed to dismiss such plans, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz saying that NATO had no intention of sending its troops to Ukraine. The Kremlin, in response to Macron’s comments, has said that a deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine would make a direct conflict between the alliance and Russia inevitable.