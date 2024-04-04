https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/nato-has-no-plans-to-send-combat-units-to-ukraine---stoltenberg-1117749854.html

NATO Has No Plans to Send Combat Units to Ukraine - Stoltenberg

NATO Has No Plans to Send Combat Units to Ukraine - Stoltenberg

Sputnik International

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance has no plans to send combat units to Ukraine but called on member states to intensify the supply of weapons to Kiev.

2024-04-04T23:28+0000

2024-04-04T23:28+0000

2024-04-04T23:28+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

jens stoltenberg

sergey lavrov

ukraine

kiev

russia

nato

newsfeed

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/0e/1110352244_0:0:3106:1748_1920x0_80_0_0_92254df016a5f7bd7299f3637e5dd6e9.jpg

WARSAW, April 5 (Sputnik) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance has no plans to send combat units to Ukraine but called on member states to intensify the supply of weapons to Kiev. On Thursday, American security and defense consultant Edward Luttwak wrote in an article for the UnHerd website that NATO countries "will soon have to send soldiers to Ukraine, or else accept catastrophic defeat" since Kiev lacks military personnel. He added that the United Kingdom, France and the Nordic countries "are already quietly preparing to send troops — both small elite units and logistics and support personnel." "We do not intend to send any combat units to Ukraine," Stoltenberg told Polish broadcaster TVP Thursday. However, the NATO chief called for an increase in the supply of arms to Ukraine. Western countries have been providing military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240328/could-ethnic-strife-in-the-baltic-states-fuel-the-next-war-1117594742.html

ukraine

kiev

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato no troops ukraine, nato troops in ukraine, european troops to ukraine, european soldiers ukraine, nato escalation, nato ukraine escalation, jens stoltenberg weapons ukraine, nato arms shipments to ukraine