https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/natos-bold-move-preparing-ukraine-for-trump-era-with-massive-aid-package-1117726416.html
NATO's Bold Move: Preparing Ukraine for Trump Era with Massive Aid Package
NATO's Bold Move: Preparing Ukraine for Trump Era with Massive Aid Package
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.
2024-04-04T04:04+0000
2024-04-04T04:04+0000
2024-04-04T10:36+0000
the backstory
joe biden
nato
ukraine
donald trump
iran
israel
antifa
radio
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/03/1117726815_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_920eaafb9b48663d0718bb5fc6ff3001.png
NATO's Bold Move: Preparing Ukraine for Trump Era with Massive Aid Package
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to journalist Angie Wong about the recent primary results that revealed voter discontent with President Joe Biden, as several people voted "uninstructed".Rachel would then speak to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the NATO foreign ministers meeting amid fears that a Trump presidency could restrict funding to Ukraine.Independent journalist Kevork Almassian helped Rachel kick off the final hour of the show, as he provided analysis on the Israeli airstrikes that hit the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria.In the final segment of the show, lawyer and political commentator Tyler Nixon spoke to Rachel about the alleged Antifa members who are facing charges in San Diego, California, for a 2021 crime.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
ukraine
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/03/1117726815_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0cf8814a92f7f0d03c3e87aa19a3a5a2.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us primaries, joe biden, donald trump, israeli strike on iranian consulate in syria, how potential trump presidency may affect nato position on ukraine
us primaries, joe biden, donald trump, israeli strike on iranian consulate in syria, how potential trump presidency may affect nato position on ukraine
NATO's Bold Move: Preparing Ukraine for Trump Era with Massive Aid Package
04:04 GMT 04.04.2024 (Updated: 10:36 GMT 04.04.2024)
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.
In the first hour, Rachel spoke to journalist Angie Wong about the recent primary results that revealed voter discontent with President Joe Biden, as several people voted "uninstructed".
Rachel would then speak to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the NATO foreign ministers meeting amid fears that a Trump presidency could restrict funding to Ukraine.
Independent journalist Kevork Almassian helped Rachel kick off the final hour of the show, as he provided analysis on the Israeli airstrikes that hit the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria.
In the final segment of the show, lawyer and political commentator Tyler Nixon spoke to Rachel about the alleged Antifa members who are facing charges in San Diego, California, for a 2021 crime.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM