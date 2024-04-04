https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/natos-bold-move-preparing-ukraine-for-trump-era-with-massive-aid-package-1117726416.html

NATO's Bold Move: Preparing Ukraine for Trump Era with Massive Aid Package

NATO's Bold Move: Preparing Ukraine for Trump Era with Massive Aid Package

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.

2024-04-04T04:04+0000

2024-04-04T04:04+0000

2024-04-04T10:36+0000

the backstory

joe biden

nato

ukraine

donald trump

iran

israel

antifa

radio

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/03/1117726815_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_920eaafb9b48663d0718bb5fc6ff3001.png

NATO's Bold Move: Preparing Ukraine for Trump Era with Massive Aid Package Sputnik International On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins discussed several topics from around the globe, including the NATO foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.

In the first hour, Rachel spoke to journalist Angie Wong about the recent primary results that revealed voter discontent with President Joe Biden, as several people voted "uninstructed".Rachel would then speak to international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda about the NATO foreign ministers meeting amid fears that a Trump presidency could restrict funding to Ukraine.Independent journalist Kevork Almassian helped Rachel kick off the final hour of the show, as he provided analysis on the Israeli airstrikes that hit the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria.In the final segment of the show, lawyer and political commentator Tyler Nixon spoke to Rachel about the alleged Antifa members who are facing charges in San Diego, California, for a 2021 crime.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

ukraine

iran

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Rachel Blevins

Rachel Blevins

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rachel Blevins

us primaries, joe biden, donald trump, israeli strike on iranian consulate in syria, how potential trump presidency may affect nato position on ukraine