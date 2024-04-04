https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/shoigu-france-to-face-problems-if-troops-sent-to-ukraine-1117728624.html
Shoigu: France to Face Problems if Troops Sent to Ukraine
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held a phone conversation with French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu at the urgent request of the French side, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
There is information about the Ukrainian trace in the organization of the attack, the ministry added.
Shoigu pointed out that if Elysee Palace's statements about sending a French contingent to Ukraine are implemented, it would create problems for France itself;
Readiness for a dialogue on Ukraine has been noted and the starting points could be based on the 'Istanbul Peace Initiative', the Russian Defence Ministry stated.
MOSCOW, April 3 (Sputnik) - Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday held a phone conversation with French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu at the urgent request of the French side, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"On April 3, 2024, a phone conversation between Russian Defense Ministry Army Gen. Sergei Shoigu and French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu took place at the urgent request of the French side. French defense minister expresses condolences over terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall on March 22, 2024," the ministry said in a statement.
Lecornu made "persistent attempts" to convince Shoigu that Ukraine and the West were not involved in the attack, and blamed it solely on the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia).
"Sergei Shoigu emphasized that the investigation launched in connection with the terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall will certainly be brought to the end, and all those responsible will be punished," the ministry said.
There is information about the Ukrainian trace in the organization of the attack, the ministry added.
"The Kiev regime does nothing without the approval of its Western supervisors. We are counting on the fact that in this case the French security services are not behind it," the ministry said.
Shoigu pointed out that if Elysee Palace's statements about sending a French contingent to Ukraine are implemented, it would create problems for France itself;
Readiness for a dialogue on Ukraine has been noted and the starting points could be based on the ‘Istanbul Peace Initiative’, the Russian Defence Ministry stated.
"Readiness for a dialogue on Ukraine has been noted. The starting points could be based on the ‘Istanbul Peace Initiative’. There is no point in holding a meeting in Geneva without Russia,” the ministry said in a statement.
*IS (also known as ISIL/ISIS/ISIS-K/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.