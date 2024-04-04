https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/shoigu-france-to-face-problems-if-troops-sent-to-ukraine-1117728624.html

Shoigu: France to Face Problems if Troops Sent to Ukraine

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held a phone conversation with French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu at the urgent request of the French side, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On April 3, 2024, a phone conversation between Russian Defense Ministry Army Gen. Sergei Shoigu and French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu took place at the urgent request of the French side. French defense minister expresses condolences over terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall on March 22, 2024," the ministry said in a statement.Lecornu made "persistent attempts" to convince Shoigu that Ukraine and the West were not involved in the attack, and blamed it solely on the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia).There is information about the Ukrainian trace in the organization of the attack, the ministry added.Shoigu pointed out that if Elysee Palace's statements about sending a French contingent to Ukraine are implemented, it would create problems for France itself;Readiness for a dialogue on Ukraine has been noted and the starting points could be based on the ‘Istanbul Peace Initiative’, the Russian Defence Ministry stated.*IS (also known as ISIL/ISIS/ISIS-K/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

