Swedish Mercs Fighting in Ukraine; Great Power Warfare is Changing; Peruvian Government Collapsing

The conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza are demonstrating that the dynamics of war are changing on behalf of the world's lesser powers.

Elijah Magnier, veteran Middle East War correspondent, joins us to discuss the IDF attack on a food aid convoy and the potential for a broader war in West Asia.Dr. Francis Boyle, human rights lawyer and professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law, joins us to discuss how international law should be applied regarding the Israeli conflict.Professor Danny Shaw, author, activist, and professor of Latin American studies, joins us to discuss US imperialism in Haiti.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Western mercenaries fighting in Ukraine and the Havana syndrome hoax.Dr. Tony Monteiro, scholar and activist, joins us to discuss US policy against Cuba and the attack on the Iranian consulate.Michael Maloof, Senior Security Policy Analyst, joins us to discuss how great power warfare has changedDan Kovalik, a writer, author, and lawyer, joins us to discuss the US coup government in Peru and US machinations against Venezuela and Nicaragua.Craig Jardula, co-host of the Convo Couch and host of the new show Pasta2go, joins us to discuss RFK Jr’s statements about Joe Biden as a threat to democracy and the 2024 election.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

