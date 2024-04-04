International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/uk-defense-secretary-says-world-moved-from-post-war-to-pre-war-era-1117730584.html
UK Defense Secretary Says World Moved From Post-War to Pre-War Era
UK Defense Secretary Says World Moved From Post-War to Pre-War Era
Sputnik International
UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps has said that the world has moved from the post-war to the pre-war era, urging NATO allies to think about the alliance's future.
2024-04-04T07:42+0000
2024-04-04T07:42+0000
world
united kingdom (uk)
world
nato
grant shapps
gdp
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/02/1113860886_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_cf5fc8c7133aa10901586c880d1190d1.jpg
"Today we must give urgent thought once again to the Alliance’s future. We have moved from a post-war to a pre-war world," he said in a column published by The Telegraph newspaper. Shapps listed measures to protect democracy and the alliance, including redoubling efforts to support Ukraine, increasing defense spending by NATO members and strengthening the Euro-Atlantic defense sector. The situation where some allies are unable to spend 2% of GDP on defense can no longer continue because NATO "can’t afford to play Russian roulette with our future." Among other things, the defense secretary said that the plot of George Orwell's famous dystopian novel "1984" took place in a world without NATO, but today is an even more dangerous time. Shapps also said that the UK "has always been a prime mover in NATO" and is proud of it.None other than London has gone out of its way to fan the flames of the Ukrainian conflict, and these hypocritical "warnings" come as no surprise. These efforts have ranged from former Prime Minister Boris Johnson thwarting efforts to reach a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine in the spring of 2022, to the British government sending billions of dollars worth of lethal and non-lethal weapons there. Moscow has repeatedly said that London is depriving Kiev of the chance to end the conflict through negotiations by using the country as a "geopolitical tool against Russia." The bloc's encirclement of Russia has been in full swing for decades. After a sweeping post-Cold War expansion in violation of the West's pledge not to move closer to Russia's borders, the alliance recently absorbed Finland and Sweden in 2023 and 2024, respectively. In March, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that the bloc's activities in Eastern Europe and the Black Sea region were part of preparations for a possible conflict with Moscow.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/hungary-cannot-support-netherlands-rutte-for-nato-secretary-general-1117725498.html
united kingdom (uk)
world
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/02/1113860886_217:0:2948:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fa5e94e9d95dff6eee01b27f68a7c048.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk defense secretary, grant shapps, nato allies, pre-war era, alliance's future
uk defense secretary, grant shapps, nato allies, pre-war era, alliance's future

UK Defense Secretary Says World Moved From Post-War to Pre-War Era

07:42 GMT 04.04.2024
© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth / Former British energy secretary Grant Shapps, now defence secretary, outside 10 Downing StreetFormer British energy secretary Grant Shapps, now defence secretary, outside 10 Downing Street
Former British energy secretary Grant Shapps, now defence secretary, outside 10 Downing Street - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.04.2024
© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth / Former British energy secretary Grant Shapps, now defence secretary, outside 10 Downing Street
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps has said that the world has moved from the post-war to the pre-war era, urging NATO allies to think about the alliance's future.
"Today we must give urgent thought once again to the Alliance’s future. We have moved from a post-war to a pre-war world," he said in a column published by The Telegraph newspaper.
Shapps listed measures to protect democracy and the alliance, including redoubling efforts to support Ukraine, increasing defense spending by NATO members and strengthening the Euro-Atlantic defense sector. The situation where some allies are unable to spend 2% of GDP on defense can no longer continue because NATO "can’t afford to play Russian roulette with our future."
Among other things, the defense secretary said that the plot of George Orwell's famous dystopian novel "1984" took place in a world without NATO, but today is an even more dangerous time.
Министр внешних экономических связей иностранных дел Венгрии Петер Сийярто - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.04.2024
World
Hungary Cannot Support Netherlands' Rutte for NATO Secretary-General
Yesterday, 21:19 GMT
Shapps also said that the UK "has always been a prime mover in NATO" and is proud of it.
None other than London has gone out of its way to fan the flames of the Ukrainian conflict, and these hypocritical "warnings" come as no surprise. These efforts have ranged from former Prime Minister Boris Johnson thwarting efforts to reach a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine in the spring of 2022, to the British government sending billions of dollars worth of lethal and non-lethal weapons there.
Moscow has repeatedly said that London is depriving Kiev of the chance to end the conflict through negotiations by using the country as a "geopolitical tool against Russia." The bloc's encirclement of Russia has been in full swing for decades.
After a sweeping post-Cold War expansion in violation of the West's pledge not to move closer to Russia's borders, the alliance recently absorbed Finland and Sweden in 2023 and 2024, respectively. In March, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik that the bloc's activities in Eastern Europe and the Black Sea region were part of preparations for a possible conflict with Moscow.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала