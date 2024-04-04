https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/us-can-do-nothing-more-than-create-crises-to-maintain-its-hegemony-1117728269.html

US Can Do ‘Nothing More Than Create Crises’ to Maintain Its Hegemony

The US empire is declining and it can only "create crises" to maintain its hegemony, scholar and activist Dr. Anthony Monteiro told Sputnik's The Critical Hour on Wednesday.

American foreign policy has become a practice in “incompetence and foolishness” Dr. Anthony Monteiro, an activist and scholar, told Sputnik’s The Critical Hour on Wednesday.Monteiro and co-hosts Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon were discussing the US policy towards Cuba, which Monteiro says has resulted in the US –not Cuba– being isolated from the world, but also noted that it is part of a larger trend of US policies isolating it from the world, mentioning Gaza, the “rapid de-dollarization” of the world and its meddling in Africa. “At the end of the day,” Monteiro postulated, “it is all a manifestation of a declining empire, of the dismantlement of perhaps as Martin Luther King Jr. said in his famous speech, the major purveyor of violence in the world.”Leon characterized it as “the last kicks of a dying mule,” an assessment Monteiro agreed with.Monteiro also noted that the increase in depression and suicide is another reflection of the increasingly bleak future for the US. “The [leaders] have messed things up for the people of this country that we the people don’t see a future, or a way out of this dilemma and the paradoxes produced by the domestic and foreign policies of this ruling class,” he said “And we have to use that language: the ruling class. We have to call them out by name.”The elite are motivated by “making money off war spending,” Monteiro said, adding that “creating chaos” is its only strategy for maintaining what’s left of US hegemony, describing the ruling class as “a group of people so cut off from humanity that they have lost their minds. These are people who ultimately must be removed from any instrument of social, political and economic power in the country. They’re a danger to humanity.”

