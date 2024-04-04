US Can Do ‘Nothing More Than Create Crises’ to Maintain Its Hegemony
© Bing GuanUnited States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, sits by Prime Minister of Haiti Ariel Henry, left, and Kenyan Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Alfred Nganga Mutua, right, addresses diplomats and media during a meeting on the security situation in Haiti in New York on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.
© Bing Guan
Subscribe
With multiple proxy wars ongoing, $34 trillion in debt, and a world turning against it, many are starting to see the writing on the wall: US empire and imperialism are in decline. But how the US reacts to that reality will determine the fate of humanity in the 21st century.
American foreign policy has become a practice in “incompetence and foolishness” Dr. Anthony Monteiro, an activist and scholar, told Sputnik’s The Critical Hour on Wednesday.
“The world is changing,” Monteiro explained. “US empire and US imperialism is in decline. And they can do nothing more than create crises where there were none.”
Monteiro and co-hosts Wilmer Leon and Garland Nixon were discussing the US policy towards Cuba, which Monteiro says has resulted in the US –not Cuba– being isolated from the world, but also noted that it is part of a larger trend of US policies isolating it from the world, mentioning Gaza, the “rapid de-dollarization” of the world and its meddling in Africa. “At the end of the day,” Monteiro postulated, “it is all a manifestation of a declining empire, of the dismantlement of perhaps as Martin Luther King Jr. said in his famous speech, the major purveyor of violence in the world.”
14 June 2023, 16:45 GMT
Leon characterized it as “the last kicks of a dying mule,” an assessment Monteiro agreed with.
“We are dealing with a ruling class that has lost its mind, a ruling class that has become so pathological that [it is] not only a danger to the rest of humanity, but they are a danger to themselves and to this nation.”
Monteiro also noted that the increase in depression and suicide is another reflection of the increasingly bleak future for the US. “The [leaders] have messed things up for the people of this country that we the people don’t see a future, or a way out of this dilemma and the paradoxes produced by the domestic and foreign policies of this ruling class,” he said “And we have to use that language: the ruling class. We have to call them out by name.”
The elite are motivated by “making money off war spending,” Monteiro said, adding that “creating chaos” is its only strategy for maintaining what’s left of US hegemony, describing the ruling class as “a group of people so cut off from humanity that they have lost their minds. These are people who ultimately must be removed from any instrument of social, political and economic power in the country. They’re a danger to humanity.”