Biden and Bibi to Talk, VZ Sanctions Deadline, Florida in Play?

A New York judge says former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial can continue, and Denmark is embarrassed at sea.

2024-04-05T04:08+0000

CEO of Real Progressives and Modern Monetary Theory activist Steve Grumbine joins MIsfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss consent manufacturing in Florida, Robert Kennedy’s impact on the 2024 general election, efforts to change Nebraska’s electoral law, Trump’s threats to arrest Democrats who attempted to impeach him, and the ongoing efforts to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.Former associate deputy attorney general and constitutional scholar Bruce Fein discusses the ongoing civil wars in Myanmar, the failure of both military and civilian governance to protect minorities in Myanmar, and in what historical narratives the Myanmar government bases its discrimination.Canadian author and activist Yves Engler discusses the ongoing fallout from Israel’s strike on World Citizen Kitchen and how Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has benefitted from the blowback, how this week’s escalations by Israel in Gaza and Syria raise fears of further regional escalation with Iran, reports that Trump and Saudi leader Mohamed bin Salman recently spoke, and how the New York Times is attempting to co opt the “deep state.”Journalist and co-editor of Peoples Dispatch Zoe Alexandra discusses preparations in Venezuela for elections this summer and who has registered to take part so far, whether the US will reimpose sanctions on the country’s oil sector later this month, what suspended sanctions have meant for the regular people of Venezuela, whether the Venezuelan expatriate community in Florida could present an influential voting bloc in the state, and the state of negotiation over oil rich Essequibo.The Misfits also discuss disputes over Canadian fishing and indigenous tribal rights.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

2024

