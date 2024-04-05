https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/biden-on-edge-high-stakes-call-with-netanyahu-looms-1117743576.html

Biden on Edge: High-Stakes Call with Netanyahu Looms

Biden on Edge: High-Stakes Call with Netanyahu Looms

Sputnik International

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss various current geopolitical events, including Biden and Netanyahu's high-stakes call.

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discuss various current geopolitical events, including Biden and Netanyahu's high-stakes call.

The show begins with counselor-at-law Tyler Nixon discussing the intricacies of a high-profile case in San Diego, where defendants charged in connection with a street fight argue that Antifa, the group they are associated with, lacks the formal organization to be held collectively responsible.Then, Jamarl Thomas, host of Fault Lines on Radio Sputnik, joins to delve into the groundbreaking realm of quantum computing, discussing Microsoft's stake in the new technological era and its potential ramifications.The second hour starts with international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda, discussing Russian military advancements in Ukraine and NATO's ongoing plans for aid to Ukraine.The show closes with RT Journalist Mohamed Gomma, who analyzes Egypt's role in ceasefire talks between Gaza and Israel amidst ongoing hostilities, including a recent Israeli strike on a World Central Kitchen convoy.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

