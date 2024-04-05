https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/blinken-in-paris-while-west-asia-braces-for-iran-retaliation-against-israel-1117748309.html
Blinken in Paris While West Asia Braces for Iran Retaliation Against Israel
Blinken in Paris While West Asia Braces for Iran Retaliation Against Israel
Sputnik International
Residents of West Asia fear the outbreak of a broader war after Israel's attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria.
2024-04-05T04:10+0000
2024-04-05T04:10+0000
2024-04-05T07:20+0000
the critical hour
radio
moscow
iran
china
ukraine
israel-gaza conflict
syria
antony blinken
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/04/1117748151_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f8c1ccb54ccf26ed7653c6264da04c80.png
Blinken in Paris; West Asia Braces for Iran Retaliation Against Israel; Russia-China Partnership
Sputnik International
Residents of West Asia fear the outbreak of a broader war after Israel's attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Tony Blinken's meeting with President Macron and Russia's reorientation towards the eastern powers.Dr. Radhika Desai, author, professor in the Department of Political Studies, and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, joins us to discuss the importation of US militarism into the EU at the expense of the working class.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net, joins us to discuss banning Russian athletes from the Paris Olympics as the Israelis are welcomed. Also, politics in Argentina and Venezuela reflect the meddling of US imperialism.Dimitri Lascaris, lawyer and journalist based in Montreal, Canada, and Kalamata, Greece, joins us to discuss the fallout of the Israeli attack on aid workers and the potential for the Gaza conflict to spread after an Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss a former Taiwan regional leader making a peace mission to China and the Philippines acting as a cat's paw for US imperialism.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the FBI attack on the Uhuru movement, the election in Senegal, and the ejection of US and French imperialism in Africa.Sabrina Salvati, Boston-based activist, discusses Joe Biden's electoral peril due to his foreign and economic policies.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss how the Russia-China strategic partnership affects US imperialism in the Asia Pacific region.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
moscow
iran
china
ukraine
syria
israel
russia
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/04/1117748151_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_039a165c4d6e0f2896bbd4162acac4b3.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Wilmer Leon
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg
the critical hour, anthony blinken visits france, us neo-imperialism in latin america, taiwan relations with china, fbi attack on uhuru
the critical hour, anthony blinken visits france, us neo-imperialism in latin america, taiwan relations with china, fbi attack on uhuru
Blinken in Paris While West Asia Braces for Iran Retaliation Against Israel
04:10 GMT 05.04.2024 (Updated: 07:20 GMT 05.04.2024)
Residents of West Asia fear the outbreak of a broader war after Israel's attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Tony Blinken's meeting with President Macron and Russia's reorientation towards the eastern powers.
Dr. Radhika Desai, author, professor in the Department of Political Studies, and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, joins us to discuss the importation of US militarism into the EU at the expense of the working class.
Jim Kavanagh
, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net
, joins us to discuss banning Russian athletes from the Paris Olympics as the Israelis are welcomed. Also, politics in Argentina and Venezuela reflect the meddling of US imperialism.
Dimitri Lascaris, lawyer and journalist based in Montreal, Canada, and Kalamata, Greece, joins us to discuss the fallout of the Israeli attack on aid workers and the potential for the Gaza conflict to spread after an Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.
George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss a former Taiwan regional leader making a peace mission to China and the Philippines acting as a cat's paw for US imperialism.
Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the FBI attack on the Uhuru movement, the election in Senegal, and the ejection of US and French imperialism in Africa.
Sabrina Salvati, Boston-based activist, discusses Joe Biden's electoral peril due to his foreign and economic policies.
Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss how the Russia-China strategic partnership affects US imperialism in the Asia Pacific region.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM