https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/blinken-in-paris-while-west-asia-braces-for-iran-retaliation-against-israel-1117748309.html

Blinken in Paris While West Asia Braces for Iran Retaliation Against Israel

Blinken in Paris While West Asia Braces for Iran Retaliation Against Israel

Sputnik International

Residents of West Asia fear the outbreak of a broader war after Israel's attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria.

2024-04-05T04:10+0000

2024-04-05T04:10+0000

2024-04-05T07:20+0000

the critical hour

radio

moscow

iran

china

ukraine

israel-gaza conflict

syria

antony blinken

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/04/1117748151_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f8c1ccb54ccf26ed7653c6264da04c80.png

Blinken in Paris; West Asia Braces for Iran Retaliation Against Israel; Russia-China Partnership Sputnik International Residents of West Asia fear the outbreak of a broader war after Israel's attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Tony Blinken's meeting with President Macron and Russia's reorientation towards the eastern powers.Dr. Radhika Desai, author, professor in the Department of Political Studies, and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, joins us to discuss the importation of US militarism into the EU at the expense of the working class.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net, joins us to discuss banning Russian athletes from the Paris Olympics as the Israelis are welcomed. Also, politics in Argentina and Venezuela reflect the meddling of US imperialism.Dimitri Lascaris, lawyer and journalist based in Montreal, Canada, and Kalamata, Greece, joins us to discuss the fallout of the Israeli attack on aid workers and the potential for the Gaza conflict to spread after an Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus.George Koo, journalist, social activist, and international business consultant, joins us to discuss a former Taiwan regional leader making a peace mission to China and the Philippines acting as a cat's paw for US imperialism.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the FBI attack on the Uhuru movement, the election in Senegal, and the ejection of US and French imperialism in Africa.Sabrina Salvati, Boston-based activist, discusses Joe Biden's electoral peril due to his foreign and economic policies.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss how the Russia-China strategic partnership affects US imperialism in the Asia Pacific region.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

moscow

iran

china

ukraine

syria

israel

russia

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

the critical hour, anthony blinken visits france, us neo-imperialism in latin america, taiwan relations with china, fbi attack on uhuru