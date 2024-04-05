https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/blinken-rattles-cages-with-support-for-ukraine-nato-bid-israel-on-edge-amid-iranian-threat-1117749497.html

Blinken Rattles Cages with Support for Ukraine NATO Bid; Israel on Edge Amid Iranian Threat

On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and her panelists delved into the geopolitical tensions surrounding Blinken's support for Ukraine's NATO bid and Israel's concerns amidst the Iranian threat.

Syndicated cartoonist and co-host of The Final Countdown Ted Rall discussed the Biden administration's preparation for a potential return to a Trump presidency, analyzing the political dynamics and policy implications. Radio Host and political commentator Misty Winston examined the legal fate of Julian Assange, exploring the legal proceedings and broader implications for press freedom and government accountability. Independent journalist Julia Kassem analyzed the tense situation in Israel as the nation awaits Iran's response, examining the regional dynamics and potential escalation of conflict. Geopolitical analyst George Szamuely provided commentary on the outcome of the NATO meeting, which saw member states prepare for a Trump presidency.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

