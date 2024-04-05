International
Governor of Russia's Murmansk Region Hospitalized After Knife Attack - Office
Governor of Russia's Murmansk Region Hospitalized After Knife Attack - Office
The governor of Russia's Murmansk Region Andrei Chibis was hospitalized after a knife attack in the town of Apatity Thursday, his press office told Sputnik.
"Upon exiting a house of culture, a man ran up to him and stabbed him. Now he is hospitalized in Kirovsk, where he was taken from Apatity. He is currently in the operating room, undergoing surgery. The attacker was detained and all details are being clarified," the governor's office said. Chibis was conscious at the time he was hospitalized, the office told Sputnik, adding that his wounds were not life-threatening. The office also said the attacker was apprehended by an officer of the Russian National Guard, Rosgvardia. Rosgvardia's press office later confirmed that officers of Rosgvardia's special purposes mobile unit (OMON) fired service arms at the attacker and injured him. Rosgvardia reported that the attacker was apprehended and handed over to the Russian Internal Ministry. The head of the Russian Health Ministry's department in the Murmansk Region Dmitry Panychev said on Telegram that Chibis underwent abdominal surgery and was in serious but stable condition. The governor remains in intensive care under observation, he added. The Russian Investigative Committee said on Telegram that investigators are looking into the cause of the attack on the governor. The committee added that the governor and the attacker are receiving medical care at the moment. Investigators are working at the scene to identify and question eyewitnesses, the statement read. A source in law enforcement told Sputnik that the suspected attacker, a resident of Apatity, had previously been prosecuted for causing harm to others. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev sent a telegram to Chibis and wished him a speedy recovery and return to action, his office said.
Governor of Russia's Murmansk Region Hospitalized After Knife Attack - Office

01:17 GMT 05.04.2024
MURMANSK, Russia, April 5 (Sputnik) - The governor of Russia's Murmansk Region Andrei Chibis was hospitalized after a knife attack in the town of Apatity Thursday, his press office told Sputnik.
"Upon exiting a house of culture, a man ran up to him and stabbed him. Now he is hospitalized in Kirovsk, where he was taken from Apatity. He is currently in the operating room, undergoing surgery. The attacker was detained and all details are being clarified," the governor's office said.
Chibis was conscious at the time he was hospitalized, the office told Sputnik, adding that his wounds were not life-threatening.
The office also said the attacker was apprehended by an officer of the Russian National Guard, Rosgvardia.
Rosgvardia's press office later confirmed that officers of Rosgvardia's special purposes mobile unit (OMON) fired service arms at the attacker and injured him. Rosgvardia reported that the attacker was apprehended and handed over to the Russian Internal Ministry.
The head of the Russian Health Ministry's department in the Murmansk Region Dmitry Panychev said on Telegram that Chibis underwent abdominal surgery and was in serious but stable condition. The governor remains in intensive care under observation, he added.
The Russian Investigative Committee said on Telegram that investigators are looking into the cause of the attack on the governor. The committee added that the governor and the attacker are receiving medical care at the moment. Investigators are working at the scene to identify and question eyewitnesses, the statement read.
A source in law enforcement told Sputnik that the suspected attacker, a resident of Apatity, had previously been prosecuted for causing harm to others.
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev sent a telegram to Chibis and wished him a speedy recovery and return to action, his office said.
