https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/man-armed-with-machete-intended-to-kill-argentinas-president---security-minister-1117751825.html

Man Armed With Machete Intended to Kill Argentina's President - Security Minister

Man Armed With Machete Intended to Kill Argentina's President - Security Minister

Sputnik International

Argentine police have detained a man armed with a machete and other sharp objects attempting to infiltrate the Casa Rosada presidential palace in Buenos Aires to kill President Javier Milei, Security Minister Patricia Bullrich said.

2024-04-05T02:27+0000

2024-04-05T02:27+0000

2024-04-05T02:27+0000

newsfeed

argentina

javier milei

buenos aires

patricia bullrich

casa rosada

americas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0e/1115586288_0:200:3072:1928_1920x0_80_0_0_c7789193f15482af741585745beca515.jpg

"He had approached the Casa Rosada with a machete and other sharp objects and PFA [Argentine Federal Police] officer Yanina Violante... stopped him," Bullrich said in a post on the X social media platform Thursday. Citing the country's police, Argentine broadcaster TN reported that the attacker, age 29, decided to pass through a fence on the side of the government house that had been left open as an official was leaving the building. He was found to be carrying a nearly 8-inch-long machete, five circular saw blades and a fork, the report said.Milei has served as the South American country's leader since defeating Peronist candidate Sergio Massa in the second round of Argentina's presidential election last November. The self-proclaimed "anarcho-capitalist" has proven intensely polarizing as he attempts to pull the country out of a deep economic crisis through deregulation and cuts to the welfare state. Milei provoked further controversy earlier this year by reversing course on his predecessor Alberto Fernandez's plans for Argentina to join the BRICS economic bloc.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240224/argentinas-provinces-threaten-milei-with-rebellion-amid-neoliberal-austerity-drive-1116954248.html

argentina

buenos aires

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

milei stabbed, milei machete, milei stabbed machete, man tried to kill milei, man tried to kill argentine president, man machete kill argentine president, argentine pressident assassination attempt, milei assassination, milei stabbing