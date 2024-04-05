International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/man-armed-with-machete-intended-to-kill-argentinas-president---security-minister-1117751825.html
Man Armed With Machete Intended to Kill Argentina's President - Security Minister
Man Armed With Machete Intended to Kill Argentina's President - Security Minister
Sputnik International
Argentine police have detained a man armed with a machete and other sharp objects attempting to infiltrate the Casa Rosada presidential palace in Buenos Aires to kill President Javier Milei, Security Minister Patricia Bullrich said.
2024-04-05T02:27+0000
2024-04-05T02:27+0000
newsfeed
argentina
javier milei
buenos aires
patricia bullrich
casa rosada
americas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0e/1115586288_0:200:3072:1928_1920x0_80_0_0_c7789193f15482af741585745beca515.jpg
"He had approached the Casa Rosada with a machete and other sharp objects and PFA [Argentine Federal Police] officer Yanina Violante... stopped him," Bullrich said in a post on the X social media platform Thursday. Citing the country's police, Argentine broadcaster TN reported that the attacker, age 29, decided to pass through a fence on the side of the government house that had been left open as an official was leaving the building. He was found to be carrying a nearly 8-inch-long machete, five circular saw blades and a fork, the report said.Milei has served as the South American country's leader since defeating Peronist candidate Sergio Massa in the second round of Argentina's presidential election last November. The self-proclaimed "anarcho-capitalist" has proven intensely polarizing as he attempts to pull the country out of a deep economic crisis through deregulation and cuts to the welfare state. Milei provoked further controversy earlier this year by reversing course on his predecessor Alberto Fernandez's plans for Argentina to join the BRICS economic bloc.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240224/argentinas-provinces-threaten-milei-with-rebellion-amid-neoliberal-austerity-drive-1116954248.html
argentina
buenos aires
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/0e/1115586288_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_560371cac04575a37f422919fd8f7054.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
milei stabbed, milei machete, milei stabbed machete, man tried to kill milei, man tried to kill argentine president, man machete kill argentine president, argentine pressident assassination attempt, milei assassination, milei stabbing
milei stabbed, milei machete, milei stabbed machete, man tried to kill milei, man tried to kill argentine president, man machete kill argentine president, argentine pressident assassination attempt, milei assassination, milei stabbing

Man Armed With Machete Intended to Kill Argentina's President - Security Minister

02:27 GMT 05.04.2024
© AP Photo / Natacha PisarenkoJavier Milei brandishes a chainsaw during a campaign event in La Plata, Argentina, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.
Javier Milei brandishes a chainsaw during a campaign event in La Plata, Argentina, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2024
© AP Photo / Natacha Pisarenko
Subscribe
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Argentine police have detained a man armed with a machete and other sharp objects attempting to infiltrate the Casa Rosada presidential palace in Buenos Aires to kill President Javier Milei, Security Minister Patricia Bullrich said.
"He had approached the Casa Rosada with a machete and other sharp objects and PFA [Argentine Federal Police] officer Yanina Violante... stopped him," Bullrich said in a post on the X social media platform Thursday.
Citing the country's police, Argentine broadcaster TN reported that the attacker, age 29, decided to pass through a fence on the side of the government house that had been left open as an official was leaving the building.

"I am God and I will kill the president," the attacker shouted as he was detained by police.

He was found to be carrying a nearly 8-inch-long machete, five circular saw blades and a fork, the report said.
Milei has served as the South American country's leader since defeating Peronist candidate Sergio Massa in the second round of Argentina's presidential election last November. The self-proclaimed "anarcho-capitalist" has proven intensely polarizing as he attempts to pull the country out of a deep economic crisis through deregulation and cuts to the welfare state. Milei provoked further controversy earlier this year by reversing course on his predecessor Alberto Fernandez's plans for Argentina to join the BRICS economic bloc.
Argentine congressman and presidential candidate for the La Libertad Avanza Alliance, Javier Milei (C), waves a chainsaw during a campaign rally in San Martin, Buenos Aires province, on September 25, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2024
Americas
Argentina’s Provinces Threaten Milei With Rebellion Amid Neoliberal Austerity Drive
24 February, 15:53 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала