Trump Says He Would Have Called Putin Personally to Warn About Crocus Terror Attack

Former US President Donald Trump said during a recent interview he would have called Russian President Vladimir Putin personally to warn him about the Islamic State terrorist group plotting to carry out a terrorist attack in Russia.

"I would have called him, I would have let him know," Trump said Thursday during an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. The White House said the United States had warned Russian authorities about the attack. Russian authorities confirmed they received the warning but said the information was too vague. A US official told Sputnik after the attack that President Joe Biden had no plans to talk with Putin on the matter. On March 22, several armed men broke into Crocus City Hall and started shooting at people. They also started a fire in one of the auditoriums, which was full of people ahead of a concert. The attack left 144 people dead, according to the latest data from the Russian Emergencies Ministry.The four main suspects in the case — all of them citizens of Tajikistan — tried to flee the scene by car but were detained and charged with terrorism. Russian authorities believe their plan was to flee to Ukraine, where the masterminds of the attack had arranged a safe haven for them. An investigation is underway.*The Islamic State (also known as ISIL/ISIS/ISIS-K/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

