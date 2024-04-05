https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/ukraine-braces-as-russian-forces-advance-westward-1117746874.html

Ukraine Braces as Russian Forces Advance Westward

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul dissected the recent military advancements of Russia in the Donbass region.

In the first hour, international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda provided insights into the Russian advance in the Donbass region amid a new push to push back the Kiev regime's forces.In the second hour, CEO of Heartland Journal Steve Abramowicz and attorney Jen Perelman engaged in a debate on the latest WSJ poll showing Trump leading in six battleground states, while journalist, author, and podcaster Peter Coffin discussed the San Diego Antifa case.In the third hour, political commentator Scottie Nell Hughes delved into Trump's legal challenges, and Jen Pearlman and civil rights attorney Steve Gill engaged in a debate over Trump's classified document case.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

