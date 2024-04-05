https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/ukraines-military-has-collapsed-as-nato-marks-75th-anniversary--1117752717.html

Ukraine's Military Has 'Collapsed' as NATO Marks 75th Anniversary

The US reaffirmed its commitment that Ukraine will eventually join NATO Thursday. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has voiced frustration that a timeline for Kiev to join the military alliance has not been set.

Sputnik’s John Kiriakou reported the Ukrainian military dropped their draft age from 27 to 25 as the government announced a draft registration for 17 to 24-year-olds. The report comes about a month after French lawmakers voted to support a 10-year security accord with Ukraine. Speaking to labor lawyer and human rights activist Dan Kovalik on Sputnik's Political Misfits this week, Kiriakou asked if this could mark the beginning of the end of Ukraine’s resistance.“I think we're past the beginning of the end,” said Kovalik. NATO foreign ministers met to discuss a proposal by NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg Wednesday for a 100 billion euro ($108 billion) five-year fund for Ukraine. The move comes as Europe fears the return of a Donald Trump presidency. The former president has said he will not aid Ukraine in their fight against Russia if he is elected, according to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.“The Ukrainian military is done. It's over. And, frankly, without the French, they probably would surrender at this point,” added Kovalik. “Yes, I think it is a sign that it's over.”The Ukraine Defense Contact Group was first created in the early weeks of the conflict by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and then-Joint Chiefs Chair General Mark Milley. The US has used the group to funnel tens of billions of dollars in weapons and other equipment to Ukraine. But NATO may bring the group under its own control should Ukraine lose US support.Kiriakou asked Kovalik if US President Joe Biden would agree to such a decision in preparation of a Trump victory in November.“He might,” said the author. "I think the question is: can Biden maintain support for Ukraine, support for Israel in Gaza, and double down on provoking China over Taiwan, which it appears he wants to do all at the same time? I don't think he can. So, I think Ukraine may be the thing that he's going to have to let loose.”

