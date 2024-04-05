https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/us-welcomes-steps-announced-by-israel-to-increase-aid-flow-to-gaza---white-house-1117750618.html
The United States welcomes Israel's announcement to increase the flow of humanitarian assistance allowed into Gaza to assist Palestinian civilians displaced by the country's military operation, the White House said in a press release.
WASHINGTON, April 5 (Sputnik) - The United States welcomes Israel's announcement to increase the flow of humanitarian assistance allowed into Gaza to assist Palestinian civilians displaced by the country's military operation, the White House said in a press release Thursday. Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a telephone call that Israel must take concrete steps in the coming hours to protect civilians or else the United States' policy on Gaza will change. Kirby declined to comment on whether the United States would withdraw military aid to Israel if it does not see meaningful progress on efforts to protect civilians.
Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a telephone call that Israel must take concrete steps in the coming hours to protect civilians or else the United States' policy on Gaza will change. Kirby declined to comment on whether the United States would withdraw military aid to Israel if it does not see meaningful progress on efforts to protect civilians.