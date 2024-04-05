International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/us-welcomes-steps-announced-by-israel-to-increase-aid-flow-to-gaza---white-house-1117750618.html
US Welcomes Steps Announced By Israel to Increase Aid Flow to Gaza - White House
US Welcomes Steps Announced By Israel to Increase Aid Flow to Gaza - White House
Sputnik International
The United States welcomes Israel's announcement to increase the flow of humanitarian assistance allowed into Gaza to assist Palestinian civilians displaced by the country's military operation, the White House said in a press release.
2024-04-05T00:03+0000
2024-04-05T00:03+0000
world
newsfeed
us
benjamin netanyahu
joe biden
john kirby
israel
ashdod
jordan
white house
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/19/1117535796_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_5ae1b1aafe2a00cdf1330b6bd6fb9377.jpg
WASHINGTON, April 5 (Sputnik) - The United States welcomes Israel's announcement to increase the flow of humanitarian assistance allowed into Gaza to assist Palestinian civilians displaced by the country's military operation, the White House said in a press release Thursday. Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a telephone call that Israel must take concrete steps in the coming hours to protect civilians or else the United States' policy on Gaza will change. Kirby declined to comment on whether the United States would withdraw military aid to Israel if it does not see meaningful progress on efforts to protect civilians.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240310/with-us-backing-israel-is-starving-22-million-palestinians-in-gaza-1117237324.html
israel
ashdod
jordan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/19/1117535796_46:0:2777:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c6c3819019b462851fcd16244efce5a1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
gaza aid, israel gaza aid, white house gaza aid, white house palestinians aid, white house forces israel aid, white house forces netanyahu aid, white house statement gaza aid, biden gaza aid
gaza aid, israel gaza aid, white house gaza aid, white house palestinians aid, white house forces israel aid, white house forces netanyahu aid, white house statement gaza aid, biden gaza aid

US Welcomes Steps Announced By Israel to Increase Aid Flow to Gaza - White House

00:03 GMT 05.04.2024
© AFP 2023 / KHALED DESOUKIEgyptian trucks carrying humanitarian aid bound for the Gaza Strip wait near the Rafah border crossing on the Egyptian side on March 23, 2024.
Egyptian trucks carrying humanitarian aid bound for the Gaza Strip wait near the Rafah border crossing on the Egyptian side on March 23, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2024
© AFP 2023 / KHALED DESOUKI
Subscribe
WASHINGTON, April 5 (Sputnik) - The United States welcomes Israel's announcement to increase the flow of humanitarian assistance allowed into Gaza to assist Palestinian civilians displaced by the country's military operation, the White House said in a press release Thursday.
WASHINGTON, April 5 (Sputnik) - The United States welcomes Israel's announcement to increase the flow of humanitarian assistance allowed into Gaza to assist Palestinian civilians displaced by the country's military operation, the White House said in a press release Thursday.
Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a telephone call that Israel must take concrete steps in the coming hours to protect civilians or else the United States' policy on Gaza will change. Kirby declined to comment on whether the United States would withdraw military aid to Israel if it does not see meaningful progress on efforts to protect civilians.
Yazan Kafarneh on his hospital bed in Rafah, southern Gaza, on Sunday. By Monday, he was dead. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.03.2024
Analysis
Western Media Takes Notice of Starvation in Gaza as Millions Face Famine
10 March, 04:59 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала