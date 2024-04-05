https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/watch-russian-helicopters-strike-ukrainian-stronghold-and-personnel-1117753523.html
Watch Russian Helicopters Strike Ukrainian Stronghold and Personnel
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the Russian Aerospace Forces helicopters striking Ukrainian military positions and personnel in the Kupyansk region.
The Russian Aerospace Forces are a highly integrated branch of the nation's military, responsible for air, space, and missile defense operations. It includes both manned and unmanned aerial vehicles.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Russian Aerospace Forces helicopters striking Ukrainian military positions and personnel in the Kupyansk area.
"A strike group of the Army Aviation of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation consisting of Ka-52 ‘Alligator’ helicopters, Mi-35M transport and combat helicopters, and Mi-8 multi-purpose helicopters struck a position and an accumulation of enemy forces in the Kupyansk area in the zone of the special military operation," the ministry said.
It is noted that the crews of the helicopters carried out the strike with unguided C-8 air-to-air missiles, then carried out an anti-missile maneuver with the help of an onboard defense complex and successfully returned to the takeoff site.