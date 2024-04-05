International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/watch-russian-helicopters-strike-ukrainian-stronghold-and-personnel-1117753523.html
Watch Russian Helicopters Strike Ukrainian Stronghold and Personnel
Watch Russian Helicopters Strike Ukrainian Stronghold and Personnel
Sputnik International
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the Russian Aerospace Forces helicopters striking Ukrainian military positions and personnel in the Kupyansk region.
2024-04-05T05:04+0000
2024-04-05T05:04+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
video
russian aerospace forces
russian defense ministry
mi-35m
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/05/1117753708_92:0:1324:693_1920x0_80_0_0_d7f7aad85fea191343d768dbbe64fa5f.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Russian Aerospace Forces helicopters striking Ukrainian military positions and personnel in the Kupyansk area."A strike group of the Army Aviation of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation consisting of Ka-52 ‘Alligator’ helicopters, Mi-35M transport and combat helicopters, and Mi-8 multi-purpose helicopters struck a position and an accumulation of enemy forces in the Kupyansk area in the zone of the special military operation," the ministry said.It is noted that the crews of the helicopters carried out the strike with unguided C-8 air-to-air missiles, then carried out an anti-missile maneuver with the help of an onboard defense complex and successfully returned to the takeoff site.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Russian air force aircraft hit Ukrainian forces' stronghold and manpower near Kupyansk
Sputnik International
Russian air force aircraft hit Ukrainian forces' stronghold and manpower near Kupyansk
2024-04-05T05:04+0000
true
PT1M21S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/05/1117753708_246:0:1170:693_1920x0_80_0_0_311f69941275506208b0feb8363ff337.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian defense ministry, russian aerospace forces, helicopters, ukrainian military positions
russian defense ministry, russian aerospace forces, helicopters, ukrainian military positions

Watch Russian Helicopters Strike Ukrainian Stronghold and Personnel

05:04 GMT 05.04.2024
© Sputnik
Subscribe
The Russian Aerospace Forces are a highly integrated branch of the nation's military, responsible for air, space, and missile defense operations. It includes both manned and unmanned aerial vehicles.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Russian Aerospace Forces helicopters striking Ukrainian military positions and personnel in the Kupyansk area.
"A strike group of the Army Aviation of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation consisting of Ka-52 ‘Alligator’ helicopters, Mi-35M transport and combat helicopters, and Mi-8 multi-purpose helicopters struck a position and an accumulation of enemy forces in the Kupyansk area in the zone of the special military operation," the ministry said.
It is noted that the crews of the helicopters carried out the strike with unguided C-8 air-to-air missiles, then carried out an anti-missile maneuver with the help of an onboard defense complex and successfully returned to the takeoff site.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала