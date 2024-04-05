https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/watch-russian-helicopters-strike-ukrainian-stronghold-and-personnel-1117753523.html

Watch Russian Helicopters Strike Ukrainian Stronghold and Personnel

Watch Russian Helicopters Strike Ukrainian Stronghold and Personnel

Sputnik International

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing the Russian Aerospace Forces helicopters striking Ukrainian military positions and personnel in the Kupyansk region.

2024-04-05T05:04+0000

2024-04-05T05:04+0000

2024-04-05T05:04+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

video

russian aerospace forces

russian defense ministry

mi-35m

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/05/1117753708_92:0:1324:693_1920x0_80_0_0_d7f7aad85fea191343d768dbbe64fa5f.jpg

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Russian Aerospace Forces helicopters striking Ukrainian military positions and personnel in the Kupyansk area."A strike group of the Army Aviation of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Federation consisting of Ka-52 ‘Alligator’ helicopters, Mi-35M transport and combat helicopters, and Mi-8 multi-purpose helicopters struck a position and an accumulation of enemy forces in the Kupyansk area in the zone of the special military operation," the ministry said.It is noted that the crews of the helicopters carried out the strike with unguided C-8 air-to-air missiles, then carried out an anti-missile maneuver with the help of an onboard defense complex and successfully returned to the takeoff site.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian air force aircraft hit Ukrainian forces' stronghold and manpower near Kupyansk Sputnik International Russian air force aircraft hit Ukrainian forces' stronghold and manpower near Kupyansk 2024-04-05T05:04+0000 true PT1M21S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian defense ministry, russian aerospace forces, helicopters, ukrainian military positions