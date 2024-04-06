https://sputnikglobe.com/20240406/biden-netanyahu-at-odds-after-tense-phone-call-1117765451.html

Biden, Netanyahu at Odds after Tense Phone Call

On this episode of The Final Countdown, hosts Angie Wong and Ted Rall discussed an array of topics from around the globe, including Biden and Netanyahu's tense phone call.

Ryan Cristian - Founder and editor of Last American VagabondDan Lazare - Independent journalist and authorScott Stantis Cartoonist for The Chicago TribuneRobert Fantina - Author, journalist, and activistThe show begins with Ryan Cristian, Founder and Editor of The Last American Vagabond, who joins to discuss RFK Jr.'s strong appeal among Latino voters in Nevada.Then, independent journalist Dan Lazare joins the show, initially discussing the 4.8 magnitude earthquake felt across the Northeastern region of the U.S. Lazare also touches on the city's deployment of an AI-generated chatbot aimed at assisting small business owners, which controversially ends up offering them illegal advice.The second hour starts with Scott Stantis, the Cartoonist for The Chicago Tribune, who provides insight into former President Donald Trump losing his claim to immunity.The show closes with journalist Robert Fantina, weighing in on the outcome of an Israeli investigation attributing a strike on a World Central Kitchen convoy to a violation of rules, and the tense phone call between U.S. President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

