Iraqi Shia Groups Take Credit for Attack on Israeli Oil Refineries
Shia armed groups forming part of the so-called Islamic Resistance in Iraq took credit for an attack on oil refineries in the northern Israeli city of Haifa Saturday.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/06/1117773951_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_eb7005fc054dbcae7203c2710f06f80d.jpg
DOHA (Sputnik) - Shia armed groups forming part of the so-called Islamic Resistance in Iraq took credit for an attack on oil refineries in the northern Israeli city of Haifa Saturday.“Today at dawn, Saturday, April 6, 2024, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked oil refineries in Haifa in our occupied territories with drones,” read a statement posted to Telegram. Observers expect the Iranian-backed Axis of Resistance to step up attacks in the Middle East after an Israeli strike hit Iran's consulate in Syria this week. Seven Iranian military advisors were killed in the attack, including two generals.Armed groups largely paused attacks on US installations in the Middle East earlier this year after a strike on a base near the Syria-Jordan border killed 3 American Army soldiers. Iran reportedly urged the groups to stand down after the provocative incident, but the bombing of the Iranian consulate marks a re-escalation of tensions.Public opinion throughout the region has been inflamed since Israel began its military operation in the Gaza Strip last October, which has killed more than 33,000.Iran has warned it will launch a retaliatory attack against Israel imminently, with analysts suggesting the country may strike within Israeli territory.
DOHA (Sputnik) - Shia armed groups forming part of the so-called Islamic Resistance in Iraq took credit for an attack on oil refineries in the northern Israeli city of Haifa Saturday.
“Today at dawn, Saturday, April 6, 2024, the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq attacked oil refineries in Haifa in our occupied territories with drones,” read a statement posted to Telegram.
The Iraqi armed groups said they "will continue to destroy enemy strongholds during operations to resist the occupation and support our people in the Gaza Strip, as well as in response to the Zionist massacre of unarmed Palestinian civilians."
Observers expect the Iranian-backed Axis of Resistance to step up attacks in the Middle East after an Israeli strike hit Iran's consulate
in Syria this week. Seven Iranian military advisors were killed in the attack, including two generals.
Armed groups largely paused attacks on US installations in the Middle East earlier this year after a strike on a base near the Syria-Jordan border killed 3 American Army soldiers. Iran reportedly
urged the groups to stand down after the provocative incident, but the bombing of the Iranian consulate marks a re-escalation of tensions.
Public opinion throughout the region has been inflamed since Israel began its military operation in the Gaza Strip last October, which has killed more than 33,000.
Iran has warned it will launch a retaliatory attack against Israel imminently, with analysts suggesting the country may strike within Israeli territory.