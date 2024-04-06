https://sputnikglobe.com/20240406/israel-on-edge-fears-grow-over-irans-vow-of-retribution-1117772545.html
Israel on Edge: Fears Grow Over Iran's Vow of Retribution
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and her panelists examined Israel's heightened state of alert amid growing concerns over Iran's vow of retribution.
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and her panelists examined Israel's heightened state of alert amid growing concerns over Iran's vow of retribution.
Garland Nixon: Political Analyst and Co-Host of The Critical Hour.Nebojsa Malic: Journalist.Andrii Telizhenko: Former Ukrainian Diplomat and Whistleblower.Francis Anthony Boyle: Professor of International Law at the University of Illinois.In the first hour, Garland Nixon discussed the ongoing power outages in the US northeast and highlighted the issue of outdated infrastructure.Then, Nebojsa Malic provided insights into Joe Biden's visit to Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge.Andrii Telizhenko opened the final hour with a discussion on Ukraine's desire to join NATO, despite objections from some member nations.Lastly, Francis Anthony Boyle analyzed the results of the Biden-Netanyahu call, as the White House takes a more aggressive approach to Israel's war in Gaza.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
Israel on Edge: Fears Grow Over Iran's Vow of Retribution
04:45 GMT 06.04.2024 (Updated: 10:17 GMT 06.04.2024)
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and her panelists examined Israel's heightened state of alert amid growing concerns over Iran's vow of retribution.
Garland Nixon: Political Analyst and Co-Host of The Critical Hour.
Nebojsa Malic: Journalist.
Andrii Telizhenko: Former Ukrainian Diplomat and Whistleblower.
Francis Anthony Boyle: Professor of International Law at the University of Illinois.
In the first hour, Garland Nixon discussed the ongoing power outages in the US northeast and highlighted the issue of outdated infrastructure.
Then, Nebojsa Malic provided insights into Joe Biden's visit to Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge.
Andrii Telizhenko opened the final hour with a discussion on Ukraine's desire to join NATO, despite objections from some member nations.
Lastly, Francis Anthony Boyle analyzed the results of the Biden-Netanyahu call, as the White House takes a more aggressive approach to Israel's war in Gaza.
