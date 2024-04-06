International
- Sputnik International, 1920
The Backstory
The Backstory brings you in-depth reporting, updates on the latest headlines and great guests in a high energy show that's both informative and entertaining. The rest of the media brings you the narrative and the spin. Join Rachel Blevins and get the truth behind the headlines with The Backstory.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240406/israel-on-edge-fears-grow-over-irans-vow-of-retribution-1117772545.html
Israel on Edge: Fears Grow Over Iran's Vow of Retribution
Israel on Edge: Fears Grow Over Iran's Vow of Retribution
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and her panelists examined Israel's heightened state of alert amid growing concerns over Iran's vow of retribution.
2024-04-06T04:45+0000
2024-04-06T10:17+0000
the backstory
gaza strip
israel
benjamin netanyahu
joe biden
baltimore
nato
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/06/1117772915_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_72b71576b10a3f4aca55b57865de1353.png
Israel on Edge: Fears Grow Over Iran's Vow of Retribution
Sputnik International
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and her panelists examined Israel's heightened state of alert amid growing concerns over Iran's vow of retribution.
Garland Nixon: Political Analyst and Co-Host of The Critical Hour.Nebojsa Malic: Journalist.Andrii Telizhenko: Former Ukrainian Diplomat and Whistleblower.Francis Anthony Boyle: Professor of International Law at the University of Illinois.In the first hour, Garland Nixon discussed the ongoing power outages in the US northeast and highlighted the issue of outdated infrastructure.Then, Nebojsa Malic provided insights into Joe Biden's visit to Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge.Andrii Telizhenko opened the final hour with a discussion on Ukraine's desire to join NATO, despite objections from some member nations.Lastly, Francis Anthony Boyle analyzed the results of the Biden-Netanyahu call, as the White House takes a more aggressive approach to Israel's war in Gaza.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
gaza strip
israel
baltimore
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/06/1117772915_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4ae88ab477948acdb3acf1e614489ecc.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
biden-netanyahu call, will iran attack israel, war in gaza
biden-netanyahu call, will iran attack israel, war in gaza

Israel on Edge: Fears Grow Over Iran's Vow of Retribution

04:45 GMT 06.04.2024 (Updated: 10:17 GMT 06.04.2024)
The Backstory
Israel on Edge: Fears Grow Over Iran's Vow of Retribution
Subscribe
Rachel Blevins
All materials
On this episode of The Backstory, host Rachel Blevins and her panelists examined Israel's heightened state of alert amid growing concerns over Iran's vow of retribution.
Garland Nixon: Political Analyst and Co-Host of The Critical Hour.
Nebojsa Malic: Journalist.
Andrii Telizhenko: Former Ukrainian Diplomat and Whistleblower.
Francis Anthony Boyle: Professor of International Law at the University of Illinois.
In the first hour, Garland Nixon discussed the ongoing power outages in the US northeast and highlighted the issue of outdated infrastructure.
Then, Nebojsa Malic provided insights into Joe Biden's visit to Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge.
Andrii Telizhenko opened the final hour with a discussion on Ukraine's desire to join NATO, despite objections from some member nations.
Lastly, Francis Anthony Boyle analyzed the results of the Biden-Netanyahu call, as the White House takes a more aggressive approach to Israel's war in Gaza.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала