Israel Ramps Up Military Defenses, Bracing for Escalation in Iran Tensions
Israel Ramps Up Military Defenses, Bracing for Escalation in Iran Tensions
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul, along with their panelists, delved into Israel's heightened military defenses in anticipation of escalating tensions with Iran.
Israel Ramps Up Military Defenses, Bracing for Escalation in Iran Tensions
Sputnik International
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul, along with their panelists, delved into Israel's heightened military defenses in anticipation of escalating tensions with Iran.
Esteban Carrillo: Journalist and Editor of The Cradle.Robert Patillo: Lawyer and Political Commentator.Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst.Daniel Lazare: Constitutionalist and Independent Journalist.Ted Rall: Syndicated Cartoonist and Co-Host of The Final Countdown.Esteban Carrillo discussed the ramifications of the Netanyahu and Biden phone call regarding the Gaza War during the first hour.In the second hour, Robert Patillo analyzed the ongoing presidential election cycle.Mark Sleboda provided insights into Ukrainian attacks on Russian soil during the third hour's first topic.Daniel Lazare discussed RFK Jr. potentially influencing Biden's chances in Nevada and Arizona during the third hour's second topic.During the third hour's final topic, Ted Rall talked about the NYC AI chatbots that are encouraging people to engage in illegal activities.
Israel Ramps Up Military Defenses, Bracing for Escalation in Iran Tensions

Israel Ramps Up Military Defenses, Bracing for Escalation in Iran Tensions
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul, along with their panelists, delved into Israel's heightened military defenses in anticipation of escalating tensions with Iran.
Esteban Carrillo: Journalist and Editor of The Cradle.
Robert Patillo: Lawyer and Political Commentator.
Mark Sleboda: International Relations and Security Analyst.
Daniel Lazare: Constitutionalist and Independent Journalist.
Ted Rall: Syndicated Cartoonist and Co-Host of The Final Countdown.

Esteban Carrillo discussed the ramifications of the Netanyahu and Biden phone call regarding the Gaza War during the first hour.

In the second hour, Robert Patillo analyzed the ongoing presidential election cycle.

Mark Sleboda provided insights into Ukrainian attacks on Russian soil during the third hour's first topic.

Daniel Lazare discussed RFK Jr. potentially influencing Biden's chances in Nevada and Arizona during the third hour's second topic.

During the third hour's final topic, Ted Rall talked about the NYC AI chatbots that are encouraging people to engage in illegal activities.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Catch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM
