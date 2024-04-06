https://sputnikglobe.com/20240406/korcok-leads-slovakia-presidential-election-polling-pellegrini-ahead-in-early-count-1117785053.html
Korcok Leads Slovakia Presidential Election Polling, Pellegrini Ahead in Early Count
The lawmaker, perceived as a pro-Western figure, would likely clash with Prime Minister Robert Fico who rejects military support for Ukraine.
BRATISLAVA (Sputnik) - Early data suggested a close presidential election in Slovakia Saturday with polling revealing a narrow victory for pro-EU candidate Ivan Korcok but preliminary results showing Peter Pellegrini in the lead.Former Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok, a vocal supporter of Ukraine, led a pre-election survey with 51.1% of the vote according to the MEDIAN SK agency. His opponent, parliamentary speaker Peter Pellegrini, received 48.9% support according to the polling results revealed by broadcaster RTVS. The nationwide survey was conducted shortly before the election instead of exit polling.However, early results show Pellegrini in the lead with only 15% of ballots counted. Pellegrini is a close ally of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, a prominent anti-war voice in Europe. Korcok campaigned on a stronger European Union and military aid to Kiev.Korcok won the first round of the presidential election in Slovakia last month with 42.52% of the vote while Pellegrini received 37.03%, according to data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic. Conservative independent candidate Stefan Harabin received just under 12% support.
Ivan Korcok, perceived as a pro-Western figure, would likely clash with Prime Minister Robert Fico who rejects the provision of lethal aid to Ukraine.
BRATISLAVA (Sputnik) - Early data suggested a close presidential election in Slovakia Saturday with polling revealing a narrow victory for pro-EU candidate Ivan Korcok but preliminary results showing Peter Pellegrini in the lead.
Former Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok, a vocal supporter of Ukraine, led a pre-election survey with 51.1% of the vote according to the MEDIAN SK agency. His opponent, parliamentary speaker Peter Pellegrini, received 48.9% support according to the polling results revealed by broadcaster RTVS. The nationwide survey was conducted shortly before the election instead of exit polling.
However, early results show Pellegrini in the lead with only 15% of ballots counted. Pellegrini is a close ally of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico
, a prominent anti-war voice in Europe. Korcok campaigned on a stronger European Union and military aid to Kiev.
Korcok won the first round
of the presidential election in Slovakia last month with 42.52% of the vote while Pellegrini received 37.03%, according to data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic. Conservative independent candidate Stefan Harabin received just under 12% support.