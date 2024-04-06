https://sputnikglobe.com/20240406/oil-prices-rise-trump-on-israel-gaza-aid-flotilla-1117771935.html

An earthquake rattles New York and New Jersey, and a snow storm leaves 400,000 out of power in New England.

Scholar, educator, journalist and member of Veterans for Peace KJ Noh joins Misfit hosts John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte to discuss Israel’s response to a scolding from Washington, when to expect an Iranian response to Israel’s attack on its embassy in Syria, why former President Donald Trump is criticizing Israel’s tactics, why Republican Congressmen are upset about longstanding if vague plans to bring Ukraine into NATO, how to understand the resumption of high level communications between the US and China, and what some far-fetched new claims by a Tiktok whistleblower should expose not only about Washington’s “national security” fearmongering, but about the state of American media.Economist, radio show host and author Jack Rasmus discusses booming employment in the US, whether to expect interest rate cuts any time soon, why there’s so much uproar over fast food wage increases in California, why oil prices are rising despite a glut of the commodity in the US, whether the US will be able to fund the infrastructure improvements the country needs, the fate of the Florida judge overseeing former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case, rumors of the demise of the No Labels party, whether President Joe Biden will actually be his party’s nominee after the convention, and why Democrats remain so tone deaf.Antiwar activist Ann Wright, a former Army colonel and US diplomat, discusses plans for a new aid flotilla to Gaza and why organizers believe this aid route is necessary, the history of Freedom Flotillas to Gaza and Israel’s violent responses to them, whether to expect the Biden administration to intervene significantly with Tel Aviv, and whether the carnage in Gaza will lead to more high profile resignations in Washington.The Misfits also discuss solar eclipse paranoia, a Westminster honey trap, and toilet rats.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

