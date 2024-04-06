https://sputnikglobe.com/20240406/ukrainian-command-forces-soldiers-to-search-for-ammunition-in-swamps-1117781007.html
Ukrainian Command Forces Soldiers to Search for Ammunition in Swamps
The command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is forcing soldiers to search for unexploded shells in swamps in order to use them, the Wall Street Journal reports.
In March, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk admitted that stocks of certain types of ammunition in Ukraine had fallen to critical levels, making it difficult for the Ukrainian armed forces to carry out its tasks.
In March, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Havryliuk admitted that stocks of certain types of ammunition in Ukraine had fallen to critical levels, making it difficult for the Ukrainian armed forces to carry out its tasks.
Ukrainian armed forces commanders make soldiers search for unexploded Russian artillery shells in marshes for re-use in their guns, the Wall Street Journal reports.
According to the newspaper, "Ukraine is so short of ammunition" that soldiers are forced to search for unexploded shells in swamps.
The publication quotes 36-year-old military officer Maxim Polyukhovich, who said he has to dive into mud and walk several kilometers through minefields searching for shells. According to him, "the commanders' appetite is increasing" and they ask for shells almost every day.
Officers of the Ukrainian armed forces told reporters that the shortage of artillery shells is so acute that the military is on constant saving mode.
In February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky complained that Ukraine had received less than a third of the one million artillery shells
the EU promised to deliver by March.