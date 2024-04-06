https://sputnikglobe.com/20240406/weekly-news-wrap-up-israel-attack-on-iranian-consulate-ukraine-connected-to-crocus-attack-1117771254.html

Weekly News Wrap-Up: Israel Attack on Iranian Consulate; Ukraine Connected to Crocus Attack

The Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate has the world shuddering in fear of an expanded conflict that could destroy global oil supply lines, create an international economic catastrophe, and devolve into World War.

Dr. Richard Wolff, a professor of economics and host of "Democracy at Work" on YouTube, joins us to discuss the US empire's response to Chinese economic success and the destruction of the European industrial model.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss 75 years of NATO and the potential for the uncontrolled expansion of the conflict in West Asia.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net, and Steve Poikonen, host of AM WakeUp & SlowNewsDay live on Rokfin & Rumble, come together to discuss the 2024 election, censorship, and Julian Assange.Netfa Freeman, host of Voices With Vision on WPFW 89.3 FM and pan-Africanist and internationalist organizer, and Yolian Ogbu, member of the Black Alliance for Peace and Horn of Africa Pan-Africans for Liberation and Solidarity, discuss the FBI's attack on the Uhuru movement, the US siege of Cuba, and the election in Senegal.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

