Zelensky Admits Ukraine Lacks Weapons to Stop Russian Armed Forces Offensive

Western allies have struggled to provide Ukraine with sufficient ammunition to maintain the country's front lines as fighting in the Donbass continues for a third year.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine does not have sufficient weapons to conduct offensive operations against the Russian army or to disrupt its progress, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday. "As for thwarting the Russians' counteroffensive actions — there are not enough appropriate weapons [in Ukraine]," the Ukrainian president said during an appearance on a national news broadcast.Ukraine's armed forces are attempting to compensate for the shortage of artillery shells with drones, which "help but cannot be an alternative," he added, claiming Kiev has "several [defensive] initiatives that have begun to work."Western countries have ramped up military and financial aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's military operation in the Donbass in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying they would lead to further escalation of the conflict.Unprecedented military support for Ukraine has led to a depletion of US arms stockpiles while European countries have mulled expanding the continent's weapons production capabilities. Meanwhile Russia has stunned observers with the quality of its weapons output, leading the way in new technologies such as hypersonic missiles.

