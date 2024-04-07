https://sputnikglobe.com/20240407/borrells-european-garden-is-rife-with-hundreds-of-organized-crime-networks---europol-1117782618.html

Borrell's 'European Garden' is Rife With Hundreds of Organized Crime Networks - Europol

Recent startling revelations about organized crime in the European Union (EU) spotlights the extensive use of real estate for money laundering purposes by more than a third of the most criminal groups in the union.

There are 821 highly dangerous criminal networks operating in the EU, comprising more than 25,000 individuals, according to a recent Europol report.The report found that 34 percent of those crime rings have been active for over a decade, with 76 percent of networks operating across two to seven countries, highlighting the transnational nature of organized crime.Europol stressed that 86 percent of these highly threatening organized crime syndicates use legal business structures (LBS) as part of their illicit activities. Many of them infiltrate existing firms at a high level or set up their own companies, with sectors like construction, hospitality and logistics particularly targeted for infiltration.The report highlights that a staggering 41 percent of the most serious criminal networks exploit real estate to launder their illicit proceeds, alongside other methods such as investments in high-value goods, cash-intensive businesses and cryptocurrencies.EU Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation underscored the corruption and violence charaterizing these criminal networks, with 71 percent bribing officials “to facilitate criminal activity or obstruct law enforcement or judicial proceedings", while 68 percent resort to violence and intimidation as a tactic in their nefarious activities.The litany of EU-based criminal rings undermines EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell’s condescending remarks that the 27-member union was a “garden” while the rest of the world was a "jungle" — a crude metaphor evoking the Western imperialist mentality.But with drug-related violence escalating in certain member states, notably Belgium and Sweden, and record-breaking cocaine seizures at the Port of Antwerp, Europe's second-largest port, it seems Borrell’s Europe fits his jungle moniker better.The report highlights the exploitation of vulnerable populations by criminal networks, including the recruitment of young people — even minors — for drug trafficking and other criminal activities.

