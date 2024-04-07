https://sputnikglobe.com/20240407/ecuador-detains-former-vice-president-fearing-his-possible-escape-1117789668.html

Ecuador Detains Former Vice President Fearing His Possible Escape

The Ecuadorian government has decided to storm the Mexican embassy in the country to detain former Vice President Jorge Glas because there was a "real" possibility of his escape, Ecuadorian Foreign Minister Gabriela Sommerfeld said.

On the night of Saturday, the Ecuadorian police stormed the Mexican embassy in Quito using armed vehicles to arrest Glas, who had been sheltering in the diplomatic mission, media reported. Mexico City suspended diplomatic relations with Quito, saying that Mexican diplomats had sustained injuries as a result of the storming. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is alarmed by the Ecuadorian police attack on the Mexican Embassy in Quito, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said, adding that the principle of the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises and personnel should be respected.Guterres noted that violations of the principle of diplomatic inviolability may "jeopardize the pursuit of normal international relations" and called on Ecuador and Mexico to "solve their differences through peaceful means," the statement read.Relations between the two countries also exacerbated this week due to the fact that Quito declared Mexican Ambassador Raquel Serur persona non grata because of the Mexican president's remarks about the 2023 general election in Ecuador.Glas served five years in prison for bribery and criminal conspiracy before being released in late 2022. However, already in December 2023, he was sentenced to six more years in prison in a corruption case involving Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, currently known as Novonor. Glas took refuge in the Mexican diplomatic mission in the same month, before an official warrant for his arrest was issued.On April 5, 2024, Mexico granted Glas political asylum. Ecuador called Mexico's decision illegal and demanded the extradition of the politician.

