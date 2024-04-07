Iranian Consulate in Damascus Resumes Work After Israeli Attack - Reports

International
Iran's consulate in Damascus has resumed its work in a new building after a hiatus caused by Israel's deadly missile strike, Iranian media reported Sunday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran's consulate in Damascus has resumed its work in a new building after a hiatus caused by Israel's deadly missile strike, Iranian media reported Sunday. The reopening of the diplomatic mission took place Saturday according to reports.On Monday, Israel carried out an airstrike on the consular annex of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, destroying the building. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said seven of its members had been killed in the attack, including two commanders. On Tuesday, the Syrian Health Ministry said the attack had also killed four Syrians and injured 13 more. The Iranian Foreign Ministry said it "reserves the right" to respond to the Israeli attack and "punish the aggressor." Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi also vowed that Israel would pay a "heavy price" for the strike.
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiIranian demonstrators burn representations of the US and Israeli flags during an annual rally to mark Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, in support of Palestinians, in Tehran, Iran, Friday, April 5, 2024. In the rally in Tehran, thousands attended a funeral procession for the seven Revolutionary Guard members killed in an airstrike widely attributed to Israel that destroyed Iran's Consulate in the Syrian capital on Monday. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Iranian demonstrators burn representations of the US and Israeli flags during an annual rally to mark Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, in support of Palestinians, in Tehran, Iran, Friday, April 5, 2024. In the rally in Tehran, thousands attended a funeral procession for the seven Revolutionary Guard members killed in an airstrike widely attributed to Israel that destroyed Iran's Consulate in the Syrian capital on Monday.
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
Israel's strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria threatened to escalate tensions towards regional conflict. Observers expect Tehran to retaliate in the coming days.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran's consulate in Damascus has resumed its work in a new building after a hiatus caused by Israel's deadly missile strike, Iranian media reported Sunday.
The reopening of the diplomatic mission took place Saturday according to reports.
On Monday, Israel carried out an airstrike on the consular annex of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, destroying the building. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said seven of its members had been killed in the attack, including two commanders. On Tuesday, the Syrian Health Ministry said the attack had also killed four Syrians and injured 13 more.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry said it "reserves the right" to respond to the Israeli attack and "punish the aggressor." Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi also vowed that Israel would pay a "heavy price" for the strike.
