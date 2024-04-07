https://sputnikglobe.com/20240407/iranian-consulate-in-damascus-resumes-work-after-israeli-attack---reports-1117802084.html

Iranian Consulate in Damascus Resumes Work After Israeli Attack - Reports

Iran's consulate in Damascus has resumed its work in a new building after a hiatus caused by Israel's deadly missile strike, Iranian media reported Sunday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran's consulate in Damascus has resumed its work in a new building after a hiatus caused by Israel's deadly missile strike, Iranian media reported Sunday. The reopening of the diplomatic mission took place Saturday according to reports.On Monday, Israel carried out an airstrike on the consular annex of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, destroying the building. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said seven of its members had been killed in the attack, including two commanders. On Tuesday, the Syrian Health Ministry said the attack had also killed four Syrians and injured 13 more. The Iranian Foreign Ministry said it "reserves the right" to respond to the Israeli attack and "punish the aggressor." Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi also vowed that Israel would pay a "heavy price" for the strike.

