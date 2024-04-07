https://sputnikglobe.com/20240407/over-6000-evacuated-from-flooded-homes-in-russias-orenburg-region---officials-1117801594.html
Over 6,000 Evacuated from Flooded Homes in Russia’s Orenburg Region - Officials
Russia has declared a federal emergency after a dam burst caused flooding in the Orenburg oblast.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of 6,127 people, including 1,478 children, were evacuated from flooded households in a flood-hit area of Russia's Orenburg Region local authorities said on Sunday, adding that more than 1,000 people had been placed in temporary accommodation centers. "A total of 6,127 people, including 1,478 children, were evacuated from flooded households and homestead plots, of whom more than 1,000 people were placed in temporary accommodation centers," the government of the Orenburg oblast said in a post on Telegram. As many as 10,168 residential houses were flooded, the authorities added.
