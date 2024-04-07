International
Over 6,000 Evacuated from Flooded Homes in Russia’s Orenburg Region - Officials
Over 6,000 Evacuated from Flooded Homes in Russia's Orenburg Region - Officials
Russia has declared a federal emergency after a dam burst caused flooding in the Orenburg oblast.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of 6,127 people, including 1,478 children, were evacuated from flooded households in a flood-hit area of Russia's Orenburg Region local authorities said on Sunday, adding that more than 1,000 people had been placed in temporary accommodation centers. "A total of 6,127 people, including 1,478 children, were evacuated from flooded households and homestead plots, of whom more than 1,000 people were placed in temporary accommodation centers," the government of the Orenburg oblast said in a post on Telegram. As many as 10,168 residential houses were flooded, the authorities added.
Over 6,000 Evacuated from Flooded Homes in Russia’s Orenburg Region - Officials

19:39 GMT 07.04.2024
People use rubber boats in the flooded street after part of a dam burst in Orsk, Russia. Russia's government has declared the situation in flood-hit areas in the Orenburg oblast a federal emergency. The floods, caused by rising water levels in the Ural River, forced over 4,000 people, including over 800 children, to evacuate, the regional government said.
People use rubber boats in the flooded street after part of a dam burst in Orsk, Russia. Russia's government has declared the situation in flood-hit areas in the Orenburg oblast a federal emergency. The floods, caused by rising water levels in the Ural River, forced over 4,000 people, including over 800 children, to evacuate, the regional government said. (Anatoly Zhdanov/Kommersant Publishing House via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.04.2024
© Anatoly Zhdanov
Subscribe
Russia has declared a federal emergency after a dam burst caused flooding in the Orenburg oblast.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A total of 6,127 people, including 1,478 children, were evacuated from flooded households in a flood-hit area of Russia's Orenburg Region local authorities said on Sunday, adding that more than 1,000 people had been placed in temporary accommodation centers.
"A total of 6,127 people, including 1,478 children, were evacuated from flooded households and homestead plots, of whom more than 1,000 people were placed in temporary accommodation centers," the government of the Orenburg oblast said in a post on Telegram.
As many as 10,168 residential houses were flooded, the authorities added.
