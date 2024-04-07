International
Rare Photos: Soyuz MS-24 Crew Returns to Earth From International Space Station
Rare Photos: Soyuz MS-24 Crew Returns to Earth From International Space Station
Sputnik International
On Saturday the descent vehicle of the manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-24 with members of the 21st expedition to the International Space Station (ISS) landed in Russia's neighboring country of Kazakhstan.
The crew included the first participant of the space flight from Belarus, Marina Vasilevskaya, as well as Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky and US astronaut Loral O'Hara.Novitsky and Vasilevskaya were delivered to the ISS by the Russian Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft on March 25, 2024. O'Hara arrived at the ISS on September 15, 2023, along with Russians Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub on the Soyuz MS-24.The crew of the 71st long-duration expedition remains on the station: Russians Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub and Alexander Grebenkin, along with US astronauts Tracy Dyson and Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt and Jeanette Epps.Take a look at the Soyuz MS-24 crew's return to Earth in Sputnik's gallery:
Rare Photos: Soyuz MS-24 Crew Returns to Earth From International Space Station

15:40 GMT 07.04.2024
On Saturday the descent vehicle of the manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-24, carrying members of the 21st expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), landed in Russia's neighboring country of Kazakhstan.
The crew included the first participant of the space flight from Belarus, Marina Vasilevskaya, as well as Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky and US astronaut Loral O'Hara.
Novitsky and Vasilevskaya were delivered to the ISS by the Russian Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft on March 25, 2024. O'Hara arrived at the ISS on September 15, 2023, along with Russians Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub on the Soyuz MS-24.
The crew of the 71st long-duration expedition remains on the station: Russians Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub and Alexander Grebenkin, along with US astronauts Tracy Dyson and Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt and Jeanette Epps.
Take a look at the Soyuz MS-24 crew's return to Earth in Sputnik's gallery:
© Sputnik / Roscosmos / Go to the mediabank

Landing of the Soyuz MS-24 manned spacecraft.

Landing of the Soyuz MS-24 manned spacecraft. - Sputnik International
1/9
© Sputnik / Roscosmos
/
Go to the mediabank

Landing of the Soyuz MS-24 manned spacecraft.

© Sputnik / Roscosmos / Go to the mediabank

The descent vehicle of the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft with the participants of the 21st Expedition to the ISS.

The descent vehicle of the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft with the participants of the 21st Expedition to the ISS. - Sputnik International
2/9
© Sputnik / Roscosmos
/
Go to the mediabank

The descent vehicle of the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft with the participants of the 21st Expedition to the ISS.

© Sputnik / Roscosmos / Go to the mediabank

Special services help the cosmonauts to leave the descent vehicle of the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft.

Special services help the cosmonauts to leave the descent vehicle of the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft. - Sputnik International
3/9
© Sputnik / Roscosmos
/
Go to the mediabank

Special services help the cosmonauts to leave the descent vehicle of the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft.

© Sputnik / Roscosmos / Go to the mediabank

Marina Vasilevskaya, a member of the 21st Expedition to the ISS from Belarus, in the descent vehicle of the Soyuz MS-24.

Marina Vasilevskaya, a member of the 21st Expedition to the ISS from Belarus, in the descent vehicle of the Soyuz MS-24. - Sputnik International
4/9
© Sputnik / Roscosmos
/
Go to the mediabank

Marina Vasilevskaya, a member of the 21st Expedition to the ISS from Belarus, in the descent vehicle of the Soyuz MS-24.

© Sputnik / Roscosmos / Go to the mediabank

Yury Borisov, Director General of the Federal Space Agency Roscosmos, presents Marina Vasilevskaya with a traditional Russian matryoshka doll with Marina's face painted on it.

Yury Borisov, Director General of the Federal Space Agency Roscosmos, presents Marina Vasilevskaya with a traditional Russian matryoshka doll with Marina&#x27;s face painted on it. - Sputnik International
5/9
© Sputnik / Roscosmos
/
Go to the mediabank

Yury Borisov, Director General of the Federal Space Agency Roscosmos, presents Marina Vasilevskaya with a traditional Russian matryoshka doll with Marina's face painted on it.

© Sputnik / Roscosmos / Go to the mediabank

Yury Borisov near the descent vehicle of the manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-24 with the participants of the expedition.

Yury Borisov near the descent vehicle of the manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-24 with the participants of the expedition. - Sputnik International
6/9
© Sputnik / Roscosmos
/
Go to the mediabank

Yury Borisov near the descent vehicle of the manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-24 with the participants of the expedition.

© Sputnik / Roscosmos / Go to the mediabank

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky at the descent vehicle of the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft.

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky at the descent vehicle of the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft. - Sputnik International
7/9
© Sputnik / Roscosmos
/
Go to the mediabank

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky at the descent vehicle of the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft.

© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabank

The landing of the Soyuz MS-24 SSC is shown on the screen of the Korolev mission control center in the Moscow region. Cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky is on the screen.

The landing of the Soyuz MS-24 SSC is shown on the screen of the Korolev mission control center in the Moscow region. Cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky is on the screen. - Sputnik International
8/9
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank

The landing of the Soyuz MS-24 SSC is shown on the screen of the Korolev mission control center in the Moscow region. Cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky is on the screen.

© Sputnik / Roscosmos / Go to the mediabank

A inscription on the descent vehicle of the Soyuz MS-24, reading: "Thanks for the work!"

A inscription on the descent vehicle of the Soyuz MS-24, reading: &quot;Thanks for the work!&quot; - Sputnik International
9/9
© Sputnik / Roscosmos
/
Go to the mediabank

A inscription on the descent vehicle of the Soyuz MS-24, reading: "Thanks for the work!"

