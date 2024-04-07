https://sputnikglobe.com/20240407/rare-photos-soyuz-ms-24-crew-returns-to-earth-from-international-space-station-1117797377.html

Rare Photos: Soyuz MS-24 Crew Returns to Earth From International Space Station

On Saturday the descent vehicle of the manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-24 with members of the 21st expedition to the International Space Station (ISS) landed in Russia's neighboring country of Kazakhstan.

The crew included the first participant of the space flight from Belarus, Marina Vasilevskaya, as well as Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky and US astronaut Loral O'Hara.Novitsky and Vasilevskaya were delivered to the ISS by the Russian Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft on March 25, 2024. O'Hara arrived at the ISS on September 15, 2023, along with Russians Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub on the Soyuz MS-24.The crew of the 71st long-duration expedition remains on the station: Russians Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub and Alexander Grebenkin, along with US astronauts Tracy Dyson and Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt and Jeanette Epps.Take a look at the Soyuz MS-24 crew's return to Earth in Sputnik's gallery:

