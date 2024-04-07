International
Russia Slams Transnistria Drone Attack 'Provocation'
Russia Slams Transnistria Drone Attack 'Provocation'
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow views a drone attack on a military unit in Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria as a provocation aimed at aggravating the... 07.04.2024, Sputnik International
Russia Slams Transnistria Drone Attack 'Provocation'

02:25 GMT 07.04.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow views a drone attack on a military unit in Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria as a provocation aimed at aggravating the situation in the region, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Saturday.
On Friday the Transnistrian State Security Ministry reported that a kamikaze drone had attacked a military unit in the region and caused minor damage to a radar station.
"We consider this incident as another provocation aimed at aggravating the already tense situation around Transnistria," Zakharova said in a statement issued by the ministry. Moscow awaits a thorough investigation into all the circumstances of the incident, the statement read.
"We expect that those behind this reckless act are fully aware of its dangerous consequences," the spokeswoman added.
A previous drone attack on a military base in Transnistria took place on March 17, according to the Transnistrian State Security Ministry.
The security service said in January that foreign specialists were training combat groups in Moldova to allegedly carry out terrorist acts and sabotage of military facilities in Transnistria. Ukrainian troops were alleged to be among the fighters.
In late May 2022 a series of terrorist attacks took place in Transnistria including at the headquarters of the state security ministry in Tiraspol, near a military unit located close to Parcani, in a radio and television tower near the village of Maiac, and in the military enlistment office in Tiraspol.
Soviet orders are displayed on a large billboard along the main thoroughfare entering Tiraspol, capital of the self-proclaimed Moldovan Republic of Transnistria on April 3, 2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.02.2024
Analysis
Ukraine and Moldova Poised to Ramp Up Pressure on Transnistria to Trigger Crisis
29 February, 19:07 GMT
