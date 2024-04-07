https://sputnikglobe.com/20240407/russia-slams-transnistria-drone-attack-provocation-1117787281.html

Russia Slams Transnistria Drone Attack 'Provocation'

Russia Slams Transnistria Drone Attack 'Provocation'

Sputnik International

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow views a drone attack on a military unit in Moldova's breakaway region of Transnistria as a provocation aimed at aggravating the... 07.04.2024, Sputnik International

2024-04-07T02:25+0000

2024-04-07T02:25+0000

2024-04-07T02:25+0000

military

newsfeed

maria zakharova

transnistria

moldova

russian foreign ministry

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/12/1117405936_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bc2511c68d5ebd083310b2a909f850c8.jpg

On Friday the Transnistrian State Security Ministry reported that a kamikaze drone had attacked a military unit in the region and caused minor damage to a radar station. "We consider this incident as another provocation aimed at aggravating the already tense situation around Transnistria," Zakharova said in a statement issued by the ministry. Moscow awaits a thorough investigation into all the circumstances of the incident, the statement read. A previous drone attack on a military base in Transnistria took place on March 17, according to the Transnistrian State Security Ministry. The security service said in January that foreign specialists were training combat groups in Moldova to allegedly carry out terrorist acts and sabotage of military facilities in Transnistria. Ukrainian troops were alleged to be among the fighters.In late May 2022 a series of terrorist attacks took place in Transnistria including at the headquarters of the state security ministry in Tiraspol, near a military unit located close to Parcani, in a radio and television tower near the village of Maiac, and in the military enlistment office in Tiraspol.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240229/ukraine-and-moldova-poised-to-ramp-up-pressure-on-transnistria-to-trigger-crisis-1117061939.html

transnistria

moldova

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

newsfeed, maria zakharova, transnistria, moldova, russian foreign ministry, ukraine