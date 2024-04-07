International
Ukraine's Kamikaze Drones Attack Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Right After IAEA's Inspection
Ukraine's Kamikaze Drones Attack Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Right After IAEA's Inspection
Ukraine's kamikaze drones have attacked the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant right after an inspection carried out by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the plant's press service said on Sunday.
russia
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
zaporozhye
ukraine
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
drone
drone strike
"Today, a kamikaze drone strike was recorded in the canteen sector located on the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. A truck unloading food was damaged ... Another strike was recorded in the cargo port," the statement read. The attack took place 20 minutes after IAEA experts inspected the nuclear power plant, the statement added.
zaporozhye
ukraine
Ukraine's Kamikaze Drones Attack Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Right After IAEA's Inspection

11:48 GMT 07.04.2024
Zaporozhye nuclear power plant located near Energodar. File photo
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine's kamikaze drones have attacked the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant right after an inspection carried out by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the plant's press service said on Sunday.
"Today, a kamikaze drone strike was recorded in the canteen sector located on the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. A truck unloading food was damaged ... Another strike was recorded in the cargo port," the statement read.
The attack took place 20 minutes after IAEA experts inspected the nuclear power plant, the statement added.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russia Appeals to IAEA as Ukraine Risks Disaster With Attacks on Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant
03:49 GMT
