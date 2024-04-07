https://sputnikglobe.com/20240407/ukraines-kamikaze-drones-attack-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-right-after-iaeas-inspection-1117794018.html

Ukraine's Kamikaze Drones Attack Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Right After IAEA's Inspection

Ukraine's kamikaze drones have attacked the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant right after an inspection carried out by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the plant's press service said on Sunday.

"Today, a kamikaze drone strike was recorded in the canteen sector located on the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. A truck unloading food was damaged ... Another strike was recorded in the cargo port," the statement read. The attack took place 20 minutes after IAEA experts inspected the nuclear power plant, the statement added.

