https://sputnikglobe.com/20240407/watch-russian-artillery-destroy-ukrainian-mortar-crew--ammo-depot-near-avdeyevka-1117789564.html

Watch Russian Artillery Destroy Ukrainian Mortar Crew & Ammo Depot Near Avdeyevka

Watch Russian Artillery Destroy Ukrainian Mortar Crew & Ammo Depot Near Avdeyevka

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces artillery units are responsible for providing fire support and precision strikes during special military operation. They operate a diverse range of artillery systems, including howitzers, rocket launchers, and missile launchers to target enemy positions.

2024-04-07T09:20+0000

2024-04-07T09:20+0000

2024-04-07T09:20+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

video

russian defense ministry

ukraine

avdeyevka

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/07/1117789314_99:0:1326:690_1920x0_80_0_0_9607ea4b654bf15e578f731c1b8293a6.jpg

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Russian artillerymen using the 'Akatsiya' self-propelled artillery system destroying a mortar crew and ammunition depot of Ukrainian forces near Avdeyevka.The Russian 'Akatsiya' self-propelled artillery system is a modern and highly capable weapon platform designed to provide accurate and powerful fire support in a variety of operational environments. It is equipped with the 152mm 2A65 gun capable of firing a wide range of ammunition types, including high-explosive, illumination and guided projectiles.

ukraine

avdeyevka

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian Artillerymen destroy mortar crew and ammunition depot of Ukrainian forces near Avdeyevka Sputnik International Russian Artillerymen destroy mortar crew and ammunition depot of Ukrainian forces near Avdeyevka 2024-04-07T09:20+0000 true PT1M00S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian artillerymen, ukrainian mortar crew and ammunition depot, russian armed forces artillery units