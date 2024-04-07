https://sputnikglobe.com/20240407/watch-russian-artillery-destroy-ukrainian-mortar-crew--ammo-depot-near-avdeyevka-1117789564.html
Watch Russian Artillery Destroy Ukrainian Mortar Crew & Ammo Depot Near Avdeyevka
Watch Russian Artillery Destroy Ukrainian Mortar Crew & Ammo Depot Near Avdeyevka
The Russian armed forces artillery units are responsible for providing fire support and precision strikes during special military operation. They operate a diverse range of artillery systems, including howitzers, rocket launchers, and missile launchers to target enemy positions.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Russian artillerymen using the 'Akatsiya' self-propelled artillery system destroying a mortar crew and ammunition depot of Ukrainian forces near Avdeyevka.The Russian 'Akatsiya' self-propelled artillery system is a modern and highly capable weapon platform designed to provide accurate and powerful fire support in a variety of operational environments. It is equipped with the 152mm 2A65 gun capable of firing a wide range of ammunition types, including high-explosive, illumination and guided projectiles.
Watch Russian Artillery Destroy Ukrainian Mortar Crew & Ammo Depot Near Avdeyevka
The artillery units of the Russian Armed Forces are responsible for providing fire support and precision strikes during special military operations. They operate a wide range of artillery systems, including howitzers, rocket launchers and missile launchers to target enemy positions.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Russian artillerymen using the 'Akatsiya' self-propelled artillery system destroying a mortar crew and ammunition depot of Ukrainian forces near Avdeyevka.
The Russian 'Akatsiya' self-propelled artillery system is a modern and highly capable weapon platform designed to provide accurate and powerful fire support in a variety of operational environments. It is equipped with the 152mm 2A65 gun capable of firing a wide range of ammunition types, including high-explosive, illumination and guided projectiles.