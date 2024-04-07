International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240407/watch-russian-sappers-destroy-explosives-near-mariupol-1117789171.html
Watch: Russian Sappers Destroy Explosives Near Mariupol
Watch: Russian Sappers Destroy Explosives Near Mariupol
Sputnik International
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Russian engineers destroying explosive devices near Mariupol in the Donetsk People's Republic.
2024-04-07T06:37+0000
2024-04-07T06:37+0000
video
mariupol
russia
donetsk
russian defense ministry
russian army
russia's special operation in ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/07/1117789013_96:0:1307:681_1920x0_80_0_0_1e25a549d18866e25d2a8fed31c53be9.jpg
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Russian engineers destroying explosive devices near Mariupol in the Donetsk People's Republic. The de-mining engineers are working on the territories liberated by the Russian troops. They eliminate everything that can explode on the spot, while the rest is taken to a training area.Sappers of the Russian Army have destroyed about 5,000 explosive objects near Mariupol since the beginning of 2024.
mariupol
russia
donetsk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sappers of the Russian army destroyed about 5,000 explosive objects near Mariupol since the beginning of 2024.
Sputnik International
Sappers of the Russian army destroyed about 5,000 explosive objects near Mariupol since the beginning of 2024.
2024-04-07T06:37+0000
true
PT0M17S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/07/1117789013_248:0:1156:681_1920x0_80_0_0_fe1b70b111d566932b24330e31484b2b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian sappers, donetsk people's republic, russian engineers, explosive devices
russian sappers, donetsk people's republic, russian engineers, explosive devices

Watch: Russian Sappers Destroy Explosives Near Mariupol

06:37 GMT 07.04.2024
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Russian sappers play a crucial role in ensuring the safety of their fellow soldiers and civilians during military operations. Their primary tasks include identifying, disarming, and neutralizing explosive devices, as well as conducting demining operations.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Russian engineers destroying explosive devices near Mariupol in the Donetsk People's Republic.
The de-mining engineers are working on the territories liberated by the Russian troops. They eliminate everything that can explode on the spot, while the rest is taken to a training area.
Sappers of the Russian Army have destroyed about 5,000 explosive objects near Mariupol since the beginning of 2024.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала