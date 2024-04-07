https://sputnikglobe.com/20240407/watch-russian-sappers-destroy-explosives-near-mariupol-1117789171.html
Watch: Russian Sappers Destroy Explosives Near Mariupol
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Russian engineers destroying explosive devices near Mariupol in the Donetsk People's Republic.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Russian engineers destroying explosive devices near Mariupol in the Donetsk People's Republic. The de-mining engineers are working on the territories liberated by the Russian troops. They eliminate everything that can explode on the spot, while the rest is taken to a training area.Sappers of the Russian Army have destroyed about 5,000 explosive objects near Mariupol since the beginning of 2024.
Russian sappers play a crucial role in ensuring the safety of their fellow soldiers and civilians during military operations. Their primary tasks include identifying, disarming, and neutralizing explosive devices, as well as conducting demining operations.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Russian engineers destroying explosive devices near Mariupol in the Donetsk People's Republic.
The de-mining engineers are working on the territories liberated by the Russian troops. They eliminate everything that can explode on the spot, while the rest is taken to a training area.
Sappers of the Russian Army have destroyed about 5,000 explosive objects near Mariupol since the beginning of 2024.