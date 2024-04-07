https://sputnikglobe.com/20240407/watch-russian-sappers-destroy-explosives-near-mariupol-1117789171.html

Watch: Russian Sappers Destroy Explosives Near Mariupol

Sputnik International

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing Russian engineers destroying explosive devices near Mariupol in the Donetsk People's Republic.

The de-mining engineers are working on the territories liberated by the Russian troops. They eliminate everything that can explode on the spot, while the rest is taken to a training area. Sappers of the Russian Army have destroyed about 5,000 explosive objects near Mariupol since the beginning of 2024.

