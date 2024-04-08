https://sputnikglobe.com/20240408/crimean-offensive-80-years-since-soviet-troops-historic-victory-over-nazis-1117805396.html
Crimean Offensive: 80 Years Since Soviet Troops' Historic Victory Over Nazis
The Soviet forces' Crimean Offensive, which lasted for 35 days and resulted in a total defeat of Nazi troops, became one of the most important strategic military operations of the Second World War.
Monday marks the 80th anniversary of the start of the Red Army's strategic offensive to liberate the Crimean Peninsula from Nazi invaders during the Great Patriotic War.The Crimean offensive began on April 8, 1944, when Soviet troops of the 4th Ukrainian Front broke through enemy defenses south of Lake Sivash and on the Perekop Isthmus. The operation ended on May 12, 1944 with the complete defeat of the 200,000-strong 17th German Army near Cape Chersonesos.Check out Sputnik's infographic to see how Soviet forces managed to drive the Nazis out of Crimea in only 35 days!
