Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Drone Attack on Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant 'Came Close' to Causing Accident - IAEA Head
Drone Attack on Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant 'Came Close' to Causing Accident - IAEA Head
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has voiced concern about the latest drone attack on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power... 08.04.2024, Sputnik International
"Every time situations like these happen we get close to it, so it’s not an artificial or imaginative scenario," Grossi said.He also mentioned that he intends to discuss this attack at the UN Security Council.On Sunday, Ukrainian forces carried out a kamikaze drone attack against the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, immediately after a team of IAEA specialists conducted an inspection of the facility.The attack, which left three plant workers injured, was confirmed by the IAEA which described the strike as "a serious incident with potential to undermine the integrity of the reactor's containment system."
Drone Attack on Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant 'Came Close' to Causing Accident - IAEA Head

15:47 GMT 08.04.2024 (Updated: 16:33 GMT 08.04.2024)
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has voiced concern about the latest drone attack on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.
"Every time situations like these happen we get close to it, so it’s not an artificial or imaginative scenario," Grossi said.
He also mentioned that he intends to discuss this attack at the UN Security Council.
On Sunday, Ukrainian forces carried out a kamikaze drone attack against the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, immediately after a team of IAEA specialists conducted an inspection of the facility.
The attack, which left three plant workers injured, was confirmed by the IAEA which described the strike as "a serious incident with potential to undermine the integrity of the reactor's containment system."
