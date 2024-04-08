https://sputnikglobe.com/20240408/former-pentagon-adviser-macgregor-urges-us-to-stop-marching-into-foreign-countries-1117803285.html

Former Pentagon Adviser Macgregor Urges US to Stop 'Marching' Into Foreign Countries

Former Pentagon Adviser Macgregor Urges US to Stop 'Marching' Into Foreign Countries

Sputnik International

Former Pentagon Adviser Col. Douglas Macgregor said Sunday the United States should stop "marching" into foreign nations to expand their political influence.

2024-04-08T00:01+0000

2024-04-08T00:01+0000

2024-04-08T00:08+0000

americas

newsfeed

douglas macgregor

joe biden

yugoslavia

ukraine

nato

pentagon

operation gladio

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/0b/1081134170_1:0:1366:768_1920x0_80_0_0_afb54452259e5af97707aaa74e19607c.png

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former Pentagon Adviser Col. Douglas Macgregor said Sunday the United States should stop "marching" into foreign nations to expand their political influence. "We need to stop marching into other peoples countries and trying to force people to become like us," Macgregor said on the X social media platform. Earlier this week US Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed the US-led NATO alliance is a defensive organization that has "no designs" to seize the territory of any other country in the world. NATO has carried out bombings and interventions in countries including Libya, Yugoslavia, Iraq and Afghanistan over its 75-year history.The alliance also partnered with the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to sponsor Operation Gladio, a covert program that backed far-right paramilitaries throughout Europe.In March, the Russian Mission to the United Nations requested a Security Council meeting to mark the 25th anniversary of the bombing campaign carried out by NATO against Yugoslavia during the Kosovo War in 1999. Several US-aligned states raised objections to the proposed meeting, saying it was not relevant under the UN Security Council agenda category of "threats to international peace and security."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240308/european-vassal-states-mull-arms-production-as-biden-leads-continent-to-destruction-1117198145.html

americas

yugoslavia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

douglas macgregor us militarism, macgregor us imperialism, macgregor us marching into countries comments, nato criticism