International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240408/former-pentagon-adviser-macgregor-urges-us-to-stop-marching-into-foreign-countries-1117803285.html
Former Pentagon Adviser Macgregor Urges US to Stop 'Marching' Into Foreign Countries
Former Pentagon Adviser Macgregor Urges US to Stop 'Marching' Into Foreign Countries
Sputnik International
Former Pentagon Adviser Col. Douglas Macgregor said Sunday the United States should stop "marching" into foreign nations to expand their political influence.
2024-04-08T00:01+0000
2024-04-08T00:08+0000
americas
newsfeed
douglas macgregor
joe biden
yugoslavia
ukraine
nato
pentagon
operation gladio
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/0b/1081134170_1:0:1366:768_1920x0_80_0_0_afb54452259e5af97707aaa74e19607c.png
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former Pentagon Adviser Col. Douglas Macgregor said Sunday the United States should stop "marching" into foreign nations to expand their political influence. "We need to stop marching into other peoples countries and trying to force people to become like us," Macgregor said on the X social media platform. Earlier this week US Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed the US-led NATO alliance is a defensive organization that has "no designs" to seize the territory of any other country in the world. NATO has carried out bombings and interventions in countries including Libya, Yugoslavia, Iraq and Afghanistan over its 75-year history.The alliance also partnered with the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to sponsor Operation Gladio, a covert program that backed far-right paramilitaries throughout Europe.In March, the Russian Mission to the United Nations requested a Security Council meeting to mark the 25th anniversary of the bombing campaign carried out by NATO against Yugoslavia during the Kosovo War in 1999. Several US-aligned states raised objections to the proposed meeting, saying it was not relevant under the UN Security Council agenda category of "threats to international peace and security."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240308/european-vassal-states-mull-arms-production-as-biden-leads-continent-to-destruction-1117198145.html
americas
yugoslavia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/0b/0b/1081134170_217:0:1241:768_1920x0_80_0_0_4b3945ab820baa554616f086e2460a9e.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
douglas macgregor us militarism, macgregor us imperialism, macgregor us marching into countries comments, nato criticism
douglas macgregor us militarism, macgregor us imperialism, macgregor us marching into countries comments, nato criticism

Former Pentagon Adviser Macgregor Urges US to Stop 'Marching' Into Foreign Countries

00:01 GMT 08.04.2024 (Updated: 00:08 GMT 08.04.2024)
© Sputnik ScreenshotRet. US Army Col. Douglas MacGregor speaks at the Pritzker Military Museum and Library in August 2017
Ret. US Army Col. Douglas MacGregor speaks at the Pritzker Military Museum and Library in August 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.04.2024
© Sputnik Screenshot
Subscribe
Retired US Army Col. Douglas Macgregor has distinguished himself as a critic of President Joe Biden's support for Ukraine in the Donbass conflict.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former Pentagon Adviser Col. Douglas Macgregor said Sunday the United States should stop "marching" into foreign nations to expand their political influence.
"We need to stop marching into other peoples countries and trying to force people to become like us," Macgregor said on the X social media platform.
Earlier this week US Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed the US-led NATO alliance is a defensive organization that has "no designs" to seize the territory of any other country in the world. NATO has carried out bombings and interventions in countries including Libya, Yugoslavia, Iraq and Afghanistan over its 75-year history.
The alliance also partnered with the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to sponsor Operation Gladio, a covert program that backed far-right paramilitaries throughout Europe.
In March, the Russian Mission to the United Nations requested a Security Council meeting to mark the 25th anniversary of the bombing campaign carried out by NATO against Yugoslavia during the Kosovo War in 1999. Several US-aligned states raised objections to the proposed meeting, saying it was not relevant under the UN Security Council agenda category of "threats to international peace and security."
A Greek presidential guard stands framed bythe remains of a European Union flag half-burnt by protesters in Athens, on Wednesday, May 1, 2013 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.03.2024
Analysis
European Vassal States Mull Arms Production as Biden Leads Continent to Destruction
8 March, 00:08 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала