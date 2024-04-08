https://sputnikglobe.com/20240408/former-pentagon-adviser-macgregor-urges-us-to-stop-marching-into-foreign-countries-1117803285.html
Former Pentagon Adviser Macgregor Urges US to Stop 'Marching' Into Foreign Countries
Former Pentagon Adviser Col. Douglas Macgregor said Sunday the United States should stop "marching" into foreign nations to expand their political influence.
Retired US Army Col. Douglas Macgregor has distinguished himself as a critic of President Joe Biden's support for Ukraine in the Donbass conflict.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former Pentagon Adviser Col. Douglas Macgregor said Sunday the United States should stop "marching" into foreign nations to expand their political influence.
"We need to stop marching into other peoples countries and trying to force people to become like us," Macgregor said on the X social media platform.
Earlier this week US Secretary of State Antony Blinken claimed the US-led NATO alliance is a defensive organization that has "no designs" to seize the territory of any other country in the world. NATO has carried out bombings and interventions in countries including Libya, Yugoslavia, Iraq and Afghanistan over its 75-year history.
The alliance also partnered with the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to sponsor Operation Gladio
, a covert program that backed far-right paramilitaries throughout Europe.
In March, the Russian Mission to the United Nations requested a Security Council meeting to mark the 25th anniversary of the bombing campaign carried out by NATO against Yugoslavia during the Kosovo War in 1999. Several US-aligned states raised objections to the proposed meeting, saying it was not relevant under the UN Security Council agenda category of "threats to international peace and security."