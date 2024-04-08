https://sputnikglobe.com/20240408/russian-angara-rocket-everything-you-need-to-know-before-its-historic-lauch-1117810904.html
The new complex belongs to a family of robust launch vehicles developed by the Moscow-based Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Center. Various launching systems are intended to be deployed in the low Earth orbit and are aimed to replace several existing ones, along with Soyuz-2 variants.
The first launch of the Angara-A5 is planned for April 9 and is due to take place at the Vostochny Cosmodrome (a spaceport above the 51st parallel north in the Amur region in the Russian Far East).The infrastructure for launching the Angara complex has been under construction since 2018. In November and December last year, several tests were held there using an electric refueling model, a detailed copy of the vehicle with all systems used intact in preparation for the launch.Introducing the Angara space missile complex will allow Russia to launch various types of spacecraft from its territory, relying only on domestic production.Check out Sputnik's infographics to learn more!
