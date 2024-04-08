https://sputnikglobe.com/20240408/russian-detectives-possess-info-potentially-linking-moscow-terror-perpetrators-to-ukraine-1117809269.html
Russian Detectives Possess Info Potentially Linking Moscow Terror Perpetrators to Ukraine
As the investigation into the last month's deadly terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall concert venue continues, Russian authorities have released some details... 08.04.2024, Sputnik International
Some eleven suspects in the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack have been identified and detained, Russia's Investigative Committee said today in a statement.The committee also pointed out that investigators have discovered information about the terrorists' preparations for the attack, which may point at the terrorists' ties with the Ukrainian secret services.
12:17 GMT 08.04.2024 (Updated: 12:30 GMT 08.04.2024)
As the investigation into the last month's deadly terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall concert venue continues, Russian authorities have released some details about this probe to the public.
The committee also pointed out that investigators have discovered information about the terrorists' preparations for the attack, which may point at the terrorists' ties with the Ukrainian secret services.