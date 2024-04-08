https://sputnikglobe.com/20240408/russian-detectives-possess-info-potentially-linking-moscow-terror-perpetrators-to-ukraine-1117809269.html

Russian Detectives Possess Info Potentially Linking Moscow Terror Perpetrators to Ukraine

As the investigation into the last month's deadly terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall concert venue continues, Russian authorities have released some details...

Some eleven suspects in the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack have been identified and detained, Russia's Investigative Committee said today in a statement.The committee also pointed out that investigators have discovered information about the terrorists' preparations for the attack, which may point at the terrorists' ties with the Ukrainian secret services.

