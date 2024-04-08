https://sputnikglobe.com/20240408/ukraine-continues-terrorist-activity-by-shelling-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant---kremlin-1117807229.html
Ukraine Continues Terrorist Activity by Shelling Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant - Kremlin
The "regime" in Kiev continues its terrorist activity, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday when commenting on recent shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP).
Earlier, Ukrainian kamikaze drones attacked the territory of the power station immediately after an inspection carried out by International Atomic Energy Agency experts. The attack left three of the facility's workers injured, with one of them sustaining serious injuries, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The "regime" in Kiev continues its terrorist activity, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday when commenting on recent shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP).
Earlier, Ukrainian kamikaze drones attacked the territory of the power station immediately after an inspection carried out by International Atomic Energy Agency experts. The attack left three of the facility's workers injured, with one of them sustaining serious injuries, Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom said.
"The Kiev regime, unfortunately, continues its terrorist activity," Peskov told reporters.
The spokesman also called attacks on the nuclear facility a "very dangerous provocation" that could result in "negative consequences."